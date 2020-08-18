THE FORMER Chancellor of the Exchequer has landed a second job at a prestigious global bank.

Sajid Javid, who quit his post earlier this year after being asked to sack his staff, has accepted a new role with US banking firm JP Morgan.

The MP has been appointed senior adviser on the bank’s advisory council for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for an undisclosed salary.

While JP Morgan confirmed the role would be paid, it said it would not interfere with his work as an MP.

Newly-ennobled Ruth Davidson previously got caught up in a row after accepting a job with a lobbying company while aiming to continue working as an MSP.

Following the public backlash over her role at Tulchan Communications which would have paid £50,000 for 25 days' work a year, the former Scottish Conservatives leader turned the job down.

She said it would still have been within the rules at Holyrood, but agreed to "step back" from the job after repeated calls to resign.

Her Tory colleague Mr Javid's new job is a return to banking and to JP Morgan where he worked in the 90s before joining Deutsche Bank.

He was reportedly earning £3 million a year when he turned to politics in 2009, being elected to the Worcestershire constituency of Broomsgrove.

A spokesman for JP Morgan said: “We are delighted to welcome Sajid back to JP Morgan as a senior adviser, and we look forward to drawing upon his in-depth understanding of the business and economic environment to help shape our client strategy across Europe.”

Mr Javid’s new job has already been approved by the UK’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA), which regulates new jobs for former ministers and senior civil servants.