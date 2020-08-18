There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 49 new positive cases were announced today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 254 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - six more than yesterday.

READ MORE: Two primary school pupils in Perth and Kinross test positive for Covid-19

Three people are in intensive care - which is the same as yesterday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now stands at 19,407.

A total of 2,491 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.