There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 49 new positive cases were announced today.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 254 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - six more than yesterday.
Three people are in intensive care - which is the same as yesterday.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now stands at 19,407.
A total of 2,491 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
