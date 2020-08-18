ENGINEERS have been forced to shut a key alternative route to the landslip-stricken A83 Rest and be Thankful road for a fifth time "for safety reasons" because of the prospect of further heavy rain.

The critical A83 Highlands artery has been closed after landslips brought down 6,000 tonnes of debris amid heavy rain on August 4.

Road maintenance contractor BEAR Scotland which is working on repairs to the iconic Scottish road in what it describes as "one of the largest landslips in recent times" but do not expect it to be back in action till next month.

Now it has emerged that the single-track Old Military Road (OMR), which has acted as a relief route closed for a fifth time as a "safety precaution" at noon due to forecast of heavy rain in the area.

It means that motorists have had unrestricted access for just five days in the two weeks since the A83 was shut.

The latest disruption will force many drivers to go on an almost 60 mile detour to avoid the landslip area.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across most of Scotland from 1pm until 9pm this evening (Tuesday). The forecast indicates sporadic heavy bursts of showers of up to 30mm of rain which BEAR Scotland says has the potential to affect the Rest and Be Thankful.

A safety check will take place at first light on Wednesday morning to assess the route before reopening the local diversion as before.

Geotechnical specialists have assessed the area and say a large amount of loose debris is still present in the steep channels above and below the A83 which has the potential to become dislodged should a period of heavy rain occur.

"For safety the OMR will close and all traffic will be diverted via the A83, A82, A85 and A819," said BEAR Scotland. Western Ferries is available as an alternative travel option for motorists with sailings between Dunoon and Gourock, Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said: “We’ve been paying close attention to the weather forecast and advice from our geotechnical specialists and the safest option is to close the Old Military Road given the potential for heavy rain in the area.

“Safety has to come first and with loose debris present in the steep channels above and below the A83 carriageway we have taken the difficult decision to close the local diversion road for safety.

A visualisation of the repairs for the A83 & embankments

“All traffic will be diverted via the standard diversion route of the A83, A82, A85 and A819 from midday. We will assess the area again at first light tomorrow with the hope of reopening the road early tomorrow morning following the green light from safety checks.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience while we do everything we can to address the landslip at the Rest and Be Thankful.”

It emerged at the weekened that campaigners had won a battle to force ministers to push forward a re-routing solution after over a decade of failed fixes to deal with landslides and rock slips on the road.

Ministers had been accused of wasting nearly £80m since 2007 on solutions and maintenance to deal with the landslide risks.

The Scottish Government is now looking at re-route solutions on the vital route for Argyll and Bute after a string of failed attempts to deal with the issue including the use of large catch pits.

In January the road was closed for two days after being covered by 1,300 tonnes of debris - leading to renewed pleas for the road to be rerouted.

With the latest landslip, the road will have been closed for the same length of time as over the five years between January 2007 and October, 2012 which lead to an investigation into how to handle the hillside stability.

BEAR Scotland said the carriageway has been undermined in the latest landslide due to large volumes of water and debris washing material from beneath the road and the supporting embankment.

After the January landslide, the transport secretary Michael Matheson effectively dismissed calls for the permanent rerouting solution and instead decided to spend £1.9m on another attempt to catch any landslip fall, a big pit at Glen Croe. That was completed in mid-May and transport chiefs say four have now been installed.

Now ministers are looking at seven different options as "an alternative route" for the Rest And Be Thankful in what was described as a "long term solution".

It will form "the first elements" of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) being considered by ministers that informs transport investment in Scotland over 20 years from 2022.

The source of the landslip was located around 200m high above the A83, which split into two main channels as it spread out in a “fan effect” down the hillside. One of the channels filtered into one of the landslip mitigation catch-pits which prevented around 2,000 tonnes of material from reaching the road, with around 1,500 tonnes of debris reaching the carriageway at the second channel.

Car-sized boulders also reached the roadside in the debris. A further 2,000 tonnes of material was washed onto the Old Military Road.

On August 5, teams worked to begin the initial clear-up operations and carry out geotechnical assessments and safety investigations into the damage caused by the landslip. The Old Military Road was opened under convoy operations as a local diversion route 24 hours a day four days after the landslip on August 8.

But weather warnings for heavy rain overnight on August 10, August 11 and August 12, meant OMR closed overnight from 9pm, with motorists diverted via the usual standard diversion route.

Yesterday it was announced that the OMR will temporarily close overnight midnight and 4am to allow teams to address one of the bends on the road which is in need of repair.