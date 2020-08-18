An Aberdeen bar has apologised for a "breakdown in social distancing" just days before the city was forced to go into Scotland's first local lockdown.

Bosses at Soul Bar in the city centre said they were "truly sorry" for not following government guidance during their busiest periods, and said a review of their operating procedures has “highlighted some important lessons for us to learn”.

In a lengthy statement, the pub on Union Street said they had brought a team of external health and safety consultants on board - and said that should the First Minister announce venues in the area can reopen during her review of the lockdown restrictions tomorrow, locals "won't see us rushing to open the doors".

READ MORE: Aberdeen bar hits out at local pubs after local lockdown announcement

“The biggest lessons of all are drawn from the procedures that led to a breakdown in social distancing during our busiest times," they said. "We acknowledge that we underestimated how much of a challenge this would be, and for that, we are truly sorry.

“As social distancing is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, getting it right will be crucial to the recovery of Aberdeen’s local trade. As a popular city centre venue, we recognise our responsibility to staff and customers, but equally to other businesses which are such an important part of the city’s culture and economy.

“For that reason, if the First Minister announces that venues can reopen later this week, you won’t see us rushing to open the doors."

However, some Aberdonians were not too welcoming of the apology, which was posted on the bar's Facebook page on Tuesday.

One wrote: "Too late. Your recklessness for profit is a big part of the reason my freedom and my families freedom has been taken away and the city was put back in lockdown all so people can get pi***d.

"You should be ashamed of yourself and banned from ever running a drinking establishment again."

Another wrote: "Too little too late I’m afraid."

And a third said: "Should have done all this in the first place."

Others praised the pub for their approach.

One said: "Well done Soul Bar. It will be good to see Aberdeen open up again."

Another added: "Good luck guys. Hope it goes well for you."

The pub's statement continued: “We have brought a team of external health and safety consultants on board – with significant public health and hospitality experience – to support our team over the coming weeks. The consultants will lead the development of new procedures and run extensive training sessions with our team.

READ MORE: The 28 bars linked to Covid-19 outbreak in Aberdeen

“One of our key considerations is how we protect our staff in these uncertain times. Only after the new recommendations have been implemented and training has been completed by everyone, will we begin to reopen in a phased way.

“We promise to be open and transparent about our plans. That means publishing details here and on our website for everyone to see over the coming days.

“We are doing everything we can to reopen safely, but there is work to do before that can happen. In the meantime, we want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”