LET’S play a game I’ve just invented called Swap The Quote! I’ll give you some political quotations from recent days and all you have to do is tell me who said what. Ready to have some good clean fun designed to prove a point?

The first round is about the recent exam results. Question 1: who said “anybody who has a result … can hold their head up for having a credible exam result”? Was it a) Nicola Sturgeon or b) Boris Johnson? Question 2: who said “the exam results … are robust, they’re good, they’re dependable”. Was it a) Nicola Sturgeon or b) Boris Johnson?

Round two is about the pupils who were affected by the exams fiasco. Question 1: who said: “I am not a postcode” – was it a) pupils in Scotland or b) pupils in England? Question 2: who said “I should not be punished because I live in a deprived area” – was it a) pupils in Scotland or b) pupils in England?

And finally, our third bonus round is about apologies. Question 1: who said: “I am sorry”? Was it a) Gavin Williamson or b) John Swinney? Question 2: who said: “I would like to apologise to all those young people who’ve been affected by this.” Was it a) Gavin Williamson or b) John Swinney?

You get where I’m going with this, don’t you? The answer to all the questions is: it doesn’t matter because they are interchangeable. On the question of the initial results, both Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson defended them at first. Ms Sturgeon said they were “credible”; Mr Johnson said they were “robust”.

This was then followed by remarkably similar protests from pupils. In Scotland, they held up placards that said “I am not a postcode”. In England they held up placards that said “I am not a postcode”.

Then came the apologies. Mr Swinney said: “We now accept that the risk of undermining the value of qualifications is outweighed by a concern that young people, particularly from working class backgrounds, may lose faith in education.” Mr Williamson said: “It became increasingly apparent that there were too many young people that quite simply hadn't got the grade they truly deserved."

Some people say the two situations are different; they say the UK Government should have seen what was coming because of the fiasco in Scotland and I understand that to an extent. But to suggest that the Scottish Government handled the situation well and the UK Government’s approach was chaos is misleading. Look at the trajectories I’ve outlined above: they’re the same.

The difference is our reaction. When the fiasco first hit in England and the Tories stood by the exam results, I was texted by a colleague of mine who insisted on voting Yes in 2014 despite me telling him not to. His text contrasted the responses of the Tories and the SNP. The SNP, he said, admitted they screwed up, whereas the Tories dug their heels in. There was similar reaction on Twitter: “at least the SNP had the grace to accept they were wrong and apologise.”

So when the Tories also apologised I texted my colleague back. Presumably, I asked him pompously, you now have the same respect for the Tory U-turn as you had for the SNP one? “Better late than never,” he replied. “But they dragged their feet for days … and it's yet another U-turn. They are very good at them, aren't they?”

I know a lot of you will agree with my colleague, but it’s me who’s writing this column, not him, so I get the last word and it’s this: the Tory apology in England reveals how biased we are in Scotland. If we trust someone – and a lot of people in Scotland trust the SNP –we’re willing to give them the benefit of the doubt and accept their apology. Equally, if we do not like someone – and a lot of people in Scotland do not like the Tories – we’re more likely to judge them and dismiss their apology as too little too late.

The word for all of this is bias and that’s fine in a way because we’re all guilty of it – we are all more likely to react to people rather than facts. But bias operates even when the facts are the same: I refer you the facts outlined above – they are the same. Some people may say the bias towards the SNP is well founded: they’ve governed Scotland well. They may also say the bias against the Tories is well-founded: look at their record. But perhaps it would help if we all accepted that our reaction to political events is rarely objective. It’s skewed. It’s biased. It’s human.

