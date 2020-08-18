THE number of people who are depressed has more than doubled during the pandemic with a quarter of Scots affected.

New figures from the Office of National statistics show that in Scotland, 25.1% of the population are experiencing "moderate to severe" symptoms of the mental illness, compared to around 15% before the health crisis.

Across the UK as a whole, almost one in five adults were likely to be experiencing some form of depression during the pandemic, compared to just 9.7% before it happened.

In Scotland, around 5% of people showed signs of their depression improving in June this year compared to between June 2019 and March 2020, while 15% of people said they had developed symptoms.

Adults between 16 and 39-years-old, women, those unable to afford any unexpected expenses and disabled people were shown to be the groups most likely to experience some form of depression, with the majority of people who were depressed reporting they had anxiety or felt more stressed.

People with some form of depression also said their relationships were being affected, with 42% of adults reporting this compared to just 20% of adults who weren't depressed.

Tim Vizard, Principal Research Officer at the ONS, said the research "provides an insight into the mental health of adults during the coronavirus pandemic." and added: "Revisiting this same group of adults before and during the pandemic provides a unique insight into how their symptoms of depression have changed over time.

"Almost 1 in 5 adults were experiencing some form of depression during the pandemic, almost doubling from around one in 10 before the pandemic. Adults who were young, female, unable to afford an unexpected expense or disabled were the most likely to experience some form of depression during the pandemic.”

Liberal Democrat Health spokeswoman Munira Wilson urged the government to take action in response to the research.

She said: "We have all seen the toll lockdown has taken. The scale and seriousness of the rise in depression over the last few months is extremely worrying.

“Ministers must act now. The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to urgently develop a cross-departmental mental health plan to improve mental wellbeing for those impacted by the pandemic, including more funding and clearly-signposted support for every community.

“Whilst we can hope to get a grip on COVID-19 in the coming months, the mental health impacts will last a lifetime. We must ensure no-one slips through the net as the scale of the mental health impact of this crisis emerges.”