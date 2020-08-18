Two RAF Typhoon jets have declared an emergency while flying over Scotland.

The two planes, with callsigns FANG21 – 22, had come from RAF Kinloss in Forres, where they are currently based while runways at RAF Lossiemouth are resurfaced.

They released a Squawk 7700 while travelling over Aviemore at an altitude of around 39,000ft.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft which has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

It has been confirmed to The Herald that both aircraft were taking part in a large exercise over the north sea called 'Exercise Typhoon Warrior' when they declared the emergency.

They were due to return to Kinloss Barracks, however were unable to do so due to weather, and so announced the Squawk 7700.

Two of our Typhoons are diverting into @RAFConingsby due to weather at @Kinloss_Bks.



After a long sortie they are relatively low on fuel. To prioritise their diversion and recovery into RAF Coningsby, they declared a PAN - hence the squawk of 7700.



This is standard procedure. https://t.co/5RijLIf9bt — RAF Lossiemouth (@RAFLossiemouth) August 18, 2020

The pair have been diverted to RAF Coningsby near Lincoln to be refuelled and have any essential maintenance carried out.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence told The Herald: "They were due to return to Kinloss Barracks, but have been unable to do so due to weather.

"As such, they have both declared a PAN. This prioritises their diversion and recovery into RAF Lossiemouth, as they are relatively low on fuel.

"This is standard procedure when our Typhoons are unable to recover due to weather.

"Diverting to RAF Coningsby means that the aircraft can be refuelled and any essential maintenance can be carried out by RAF Typhoon technicians and engineers."