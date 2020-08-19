A PRIEST, a policeman, and a lawyer walk into a pub . . . sounds like an intro to a joke? No, it’s not because none of their groupings are laughing at the moment, given the SNP Government’s proposals for a Hate Bill. And the Scottish artistic community, including entertainers from across the UK, are also enraged.

Already, the likes of Elaine C Smith, Rowan Atkinson, Val McDermid and Christopher Brookmyre have criticised the Hate Bill for the constraints it could impose on freedom of expression.

The proposed Bill – if passed – would widen the definition of a hate crime to include to all characteristics of an individual, including age, sexual orientation, disability, rather than just against race.

Few would argue the Bill isn’t well meaning. But in the comedy arena, for example, to establish clear intent to hurt will be almost laughable.

Would the new Bill see comedian Janey Godley’s placard description of President Trump as a female sex organ deemed an offence? Would Frankie Boyle be facing the maximum jail term of seven years if he ever cracked a joke about a model with a son who has learning difficulties?

Had Stanley Baxter still been on the box today would he be hauled to account by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf to explain his sketch featuring ‘Daisy, Daisy, the bisexual made for two’? Would Billy Connolly’s Crucifixion tale be banned on the basis it stirred up hatred against Jews, Catholics, Romans and serving law officers?

And what of theatre? Two years ago, Private Eye editor Ian Hislop wrote a play, Trial By Laughter, which told the story of 19th Century satirist William Hone.

Hone was accused of seditious libel because he continually ripped the backside out of the government and the Prince Regent. Hone faced being deported to Australia.

But we need satire, which often requires ridicule, the transgression of social mores and conformities. We don’t have to like the critical voice, but it has to be allowed to be heard.

Can you imagine a theatre world without the shock value of a Joe Orton or David Mamet. Didn’t Scottish plays such as The Sash, and The Bigot, expose and ridicule sectarianism more than a group of academic liberals ever could?

Journalist Nicholas De Jongh recalls playwright John Osborne's struggles with the censors over his play The Entertainer. The censor demanded that he remove phrases such as ‘a*** upwards,” “pouf” and “rogered”, yet euphemisms such as 'poke the fire' were allowed.

There was no consistency back in the days of the Lord Chamberlain. As a result, many writers and comedians backed off from direct, naturalistic speech and resorted to code. But without clarity and detail attached to this Bill we could be going back to Lord Chamberlain's dark days.

The worries stretch into the world of commentary. TV historian Neil Oliver is seriously troubled by the arrival of the Hate Bill. He believes the new law would criminalise people who have strong opinions and controversial views. Oliver says he has already been targeted because of his support for the union. “Now I read around the subject of the Hate Crime Bill and see that, in the future, opinions of the sort I have aired in the past could see me do jail time, as much as a seven-year stretch.”

He added: “I will be listening for the knock at the door.”

He’s not alone in his concerns because how do you define “hate”? Could JK Rowling be prosecuted because of her comments about transgender woman and biology?

Neil Oliver says he loves a Scotland which is “irreverent, iconoclastic and proud of it.” He’s right. We are a nation of cheeky bs, and mild abuse, gentle ridicule and mickey-taking are all part of who we are. But take that away and what will be become? Canadians?

The SNP is continuing to reveal itself to be party of paradox. It purports to be about progressive social democracy – but that push forward can so easily cross into control and this Bill signifies a danger of neo-Presbyterianism creeping in.

There is a fear that FM Nicola Sturgeon will become more of a nanny that Mary Poppins and Nanny McPhee and Mrs Doubtfire put together.

What we need is a William Hone result, who was rescued by public opinion. The Justice Secretary can’t be allowed to become the Witchfinder General of Woke.

He has to leave comedy and the arts and its gentle wickedness and free speech alone.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.