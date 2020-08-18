Firefighters have laid flowers in memory of train driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Chris Stuchbury, the victims of the Stonehaven train crash.

It comes as Scotland’s finance secretary said it was important for the government to act as “quickly as possible” in the wake of last Wednesday’s flooding and tragic train crash.

The train derailed after hitting a landslip following heavy rain.

Kate Forbes, who is also MSP for the constituency of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said the incident last week had been “devastating”.

A one-minute silence will be held today to remember three people killed in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire.

Train stations across Scotland will fall silent at 09:43 - exactly a week after the crash near Stonehaven was reported to the emergency services.

And the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) which has sent a letter of condolences and solidarity to the Scottish branches of the RMT and ASLEF unions has called on its members to observe a minute’s silence at 09:43 on Wednesday 19 August in memory to those lost.

Firefighters and FBU officials laid three bouquets of flowers at Aberdeen rail station, organised by the union as a mark of respect to the victims.

Four firefighters were injured after being struck by an apparently uncontrolled vehicle when responding to the incident.

Two firefighters were treated by ambulance services at the scene and a further two were taken to hospital after sustaining an impact injury to an ankle and a laceration to the shoulder and head. Both have since been released. Neither injuries are considered life-altering.

Denise Christie, FBU Scotland regional secretary, said: “What happened at Stonehaven was heart-breaking and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those lost.

"This was a tragic incident that never should have happened. We have laid flowers in memory of the victims and will today join our comrades in ASLEF and RMT observing a minute’s silence.

“No one should lose their life through their work. We have offered our support and assistance to those involved in this traumatic incident and will continue to support firefighters for as long as it takes.”

ScotRail said the one-minute silence would be observed at all train stations in Scotland and many stations elsewhere in the UK.