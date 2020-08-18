A confirmed case of Covid-19 has been linked to an additional support needs school in Dundee.

NHS bosses confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that a single case of Covid-19 in an individual connected to Kingspark School has been identified.

It is not yet clear if the affected person is a pupil or member of staff within the school.

Kingspark School has approximately 185 pupils, aged between five and 18 years who have additional support needs.

Pupils predominately come from the City of Dundee area, however, pupils also attend from Angus and from Perth & Kinross.

People from Public Health and Dundee City Council have been called in to investigate and identify any further actions that may need to be taken.

A joint statement from NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council said: "NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team has been made aware today of a single case of COVID-19 in an individual connected with Kingspark School in Dundee.

"A Problem Assessment Group, which will involve colleagues from Public Health and Dundee City Council, has been convened to investigate the situation and identify any further actions which may need to be taken."

Earlier today, it was confirmed that two school pupils from Perth and Kinross had tested positive for Covid-19.

The two children are currently self-isolating at home with mild symptoms along with their immediate family members.

One pupil attends Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie and the other attends Oakbank Primary School in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council say there is currently no evidence to suggest that there is any transmission of Covid-19 within either of the schools and both will remain open.