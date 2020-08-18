THE UK Government has been accused of putting Scottish communities at risk by failing to tackle Trump's crippling whisky tariffs.

Trade union members from GMB met with the SNP MPs this afternoon to discuss the growing trade battle with the US and the damage it would cause to Scottish jobs and livelihoods if not resolved.

Whisky industry workers accused the UK Government of being “asleep at the wheel” and said Liz Truss, International Trade Secretary, is not doing enough to resolve the issues despite her pledge to “consign unacceptable and unfair tariffs to the rubbish bin of history” this weekend.

Truss has not only blamed the US, but also the EU, for the levy and has used the situation to suggest the EU has “failed to protect Scottish interests in particular”.

The 25 per cent tariffs imposed by Donald Trump in October have seen exports of whisky fall by a third, with the Scotch Whisky Association claiming it has cost the industry more than £300m so far.

GMB Scotland organiser Keir Greenaway said unless the UK Government tackle the problem and end the dispute over whisky fees, a situation which is currently being managed will quickly descend into job losses and destruction of Scottish communities.

He said: “Today we can measure the impact on sales and profits but without intervention that could quickly turn to jobs and communities, from rural distilleries in the Highlands and Islands to labour intensive bottling operations in Fife and the West.

“The UK Government has been sleeping at the wheel while Trump’s tariffs have been hammering away at the foundations of the Scottish economy for nearly a year, costing the industry an eye-watering £300 million.

“Yet incredibly Liz Truss left Washington last week welcoming the US for not increasing the scope of these tariffs to other areas of production like gin while the hit on malt whisky continues unchallenged.

“Against the backdrop of a COVID recession and imminent Brexit, the economic alarm bells are ringing.

“The UK Government needs to find its backbone by standing up to the US and bringing an end to these punitive tariffs.

“The message cannot be clearer, from workers and their union to elected representatives and the industry body.”

Ms Truss held talks in Washington last week, where she secured an agreement from the US to drop the 25 per cent levy on shortbread, as well as promising no new tariffs on other forms of alcohol, but the Trump administration refused to budge over whisky fees.

Brendan O’Hara MP said the meeting with workers and GMB representatives had “highlighted the deeply damaging affect that Donald Trump’s trade tariffs are having on one of Scotland’s most valuable industries and the devastating impact their continuation will have on the workforce.”

He added that the government must "grow a backbone" and said: “This economic cost of these tariffs cannot be understated, affecting both rural and urban Scotland.

“For those working in distillation, transportation, bottling, agriculture, hospitality and tourism these tariffs are completely overwhelming.

“From the day these grossly unfair tariffs were announced, the UK government has sat on its hands doing absolutely nothing to protect this iconic and economically important industry, despite continued protest from the SNP at both Holyrood and Westminster.

“Myself and SNP colleagues look forward to continuing our constrictive conversations with the GMB and others to get these unfair, punitive and wholly unjustifiable tariffs removed.”

The Department for International Trade has been approached for comment.