A PUPIL at a Glasgow primary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Carntyne Primary youngster did not attend the education hub when they had the virus and the child is now in quarantine.

Council and public health chiefs have moved to reassure parents there is no risk to pupils at the school.

One mum, who asked to remain anonymous, said parents had a right to know about the outbreak.

She said: "This emerged on Friday and they haven't told anyone about it. I think it really should be publicised so parents know about it.

"We are all worried, frustrated and angry and feel our kids are being put into a vulnerable situation without any warning.

"I think they should close the school and do a deep clean, so it is safe for our children to go back to."

It is the latest cluster of the virus to affect pupils in the city's East End following an outbreak among kids attending Bannerman High School.

The Baillieston education hub is also said to be safe, but some parents are reported to have removed their children until further notice.

When asked today about the recent outbreaks in Glasgow's East End and parts of North Lanarkshire, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stressed they were linked to the community and not the schools themselves.

A letter has been sent to parents tonight by Dr Iain Kennedy, consultant in public health medicine.

He wrote: "I write to confirm that a pupil who attends your child’s school, Carntyne Primary School, has tested positive for Covid-19, however they were not attending school during the infectious period.

"Robust control measures are in place at the school, and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself. Apart from those who are identified as contacts, all other pupils and staff can continue to attend as normal."

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “We will continue to work with our health colleagues but have been reassured in this case that there’s no need for contact tracing.

“Robust control measures are in place at the school, and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself.

“Families have been sent a letter from public health to allay any worries.”