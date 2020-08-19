“MARRIAGE,” said George Bernard Shaw, “is an alliance entered into by a man who can’t sleep with the window shut, and a woman who can’t sleep with the window open”. If only it were as simple as that. Apparently it is also becoming, like owning an Aga or a pedigree chum, a distinctly middle-class habit. Or so a report from the Centre for Social Justice would have us believe.

The CSJ is a centre-right think tank co-founded in 2004 by former Tory Party leader Iain Duncan Smith to help tackle poverty and family breakdown. The leader of its family policy unit is Cristina Odone, former editor of The Catholic Herald. As such its function, among others, is to shore up classic Conservative family values, at the heart of which is marriage. Sadly, the present Prime Minister seems not to have received the memo.

Setting aside for the moment the religious and political leanings of those behind this report, its conclusions show the stark and widening gulf between the married well-off and the unmarried poor. Medicine has long recognised the advantages – especially to men – of tying the knot, but the CSJ’s findings focus on the enormous benefit that marriage bestows not on the couple, but on their children.

Despite being lauded by David Cameron as “a great institution”, few subjects have been more ripe for ridicule. The butt of stand-ups down the ages, matrimony is the gag that never stops giving. It can be plumbed endlessly for laughs by the cynical, the wry, the embittered and the romantic. Yet the conclusions of the Centre for Social Justice’s report are anything but funny.

Their statistics show that those on low incomes are far less keen to wed than the wealthy. Once children are born, cohabiting parents are almost four times more likely to separate before a child is five than married parents. The health and educational attainment of children with broken family backgrounds are worse, and their likelihood of having a criminal conviction by the age of 32 doubles if their parents separated before they were five.

These statistics certainly cast matrimony in a starkly black and white light. And it gets worse. The middle classes are not only more likely to marry, but 83% of high earners do so, compared to 55% of the poorest. If a straight line can be drawn between cohabitation and unstable family relationships, that is bad news for youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds. But if marriage truly is the key factor in this downward trajectory, if a set of vows and a certificate and a wedding video is the glue that holds the middle classes together, then that is a whole other issue. Suddenly a custom that previously was prevalent across the classes is in danger of becoming a status symbol. Marriage, by this calculation, is synonymous with money.

I grew up in the wake of the Beatles and the moon landing, when walking down the aisle was no longer essential, even if you hoped to have children. Nevertheless the stigma of cohabiting, or becoming parents before you wore a wedding ring, took a long time to fade. When finally it became commonplace society grew more civilised, acknowledging that couples didn’t require an official document to take themselves, and be taken, seriously. Cohabiting was no more a byword for casual than marrying was for happy. Yet now, it is deemed a red flag for social disadvantage.

The direct correlation between marriage and class suggests that money is at least part of the explanation. Those who are strapped for cash either consider it irrelevant, or not for the likes of them. And the more it is perceived to be for the better off, the less it will appeal to people further down the social spectrum.

You can’t help wondering if the wedding industry, as opposed to marriage itself, has created expectations that the hard-up simply cannot meet. With the average Scottish wedding now costing over a staggering £26,000, this comes as no surprise. Increasingly the concept of marrying is bound up with the wedding. The status of the couple and their families is proclaimed by the nature of the ceremony, the wedding venue, and the sumptuousness of the reception. Not to mention stag and hen weekends and parties beforehand.

It takes at least a year, and usually a lot longer, to book, plan and save for the big day. Ultimately, though, what matters is not the trappings, but making the vows, whether in a religious setting, or a registry office. The seriousness of the bond lies in the couple’s decision to commit to each other, not in any of the hoopla that follows. Perhaps it is time to separate the legal procedure from the carnival that follows, to consciously uncouple the act of union from this crippling cost.

Yet the nub of the problem identified by CSJ is not marriage itself, but hardship. Those living on the bread line do not have the resources, and possibly don’t have the inclination, to get officially tied. Given the serious disadvantages suffered when they separate, the answer, surely, is not to coax individuals into wedlock, as if it were the panacea for all their ails, but to dignify cohabiting couples and their offspring with the same legal safeguards and tax breaks as those who marry. Protecting the rights of children and parents – especially mothers, who commonly look after the kids once a relationship ends – would give them a financial safety-net. Many of the outcomes for youngsters described in this report – gang membership, criminality, mental and physical health issues – are as much the result of penury as the lack of a piece of paper supposedly binding their parents forever.

If it is to retain its meaning, marriage has to be a personal choice, not a virtuous act that deserves a reward. It can be done cheaply and quietly, as I can testify, or with terrific fanfare, or it can be avoided altogether. Either way, in an enlightened world those in long-term relationships, and couples with children, should be treated by government in exactly the same way as the married. Until that day – far off, I fear – the gulf between the haves and the have nots will steadily deepen, eroded by a judgemental, moralising and, as we’ve too often seen, hypocritical state.

