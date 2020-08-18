Contact tracing has begun at a second primary school in Renfrewshire.

Test and Protect staff are contacting close contacts at Wallace Primary School in Elderslie.

It has not yet been confirmed if there is a positive case within the school, but a list of close contacts is being established and those identified will be contacted this evening.

Renfrewshire Council said a risk assessment has been carried out on the school "as with any positive Covid case".

Health bosses have confirmed there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school, and pupils and staff can continue to attend as normal, apart from those who are identified as contacts.

Dr Daniel Carter, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said in a letter to parents: "Robust control measures are in place at the school, and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself.

"Apart from those who are identified as contacts (all of whom will be individually contacted by the Test and Protect Team), all other pupils and staff can continue to attend as normal.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind you of the general advice currently in place for everyone: If you or your child develop symptoms of COVID19 the symptomatic person should self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible. You should also stay at home if someone you live with or someone in your extended household has symptoms. The symptoms include a high temperature or fever, a new continuous cough, a loss of, or change in sense of smell or taste.

"I would also like to remind all pupils and their parents of the vital importance of continuing to observe the rules on social distancing and other measures to prevent infection such as regular handwashing."

A spokesman from Renfrewshire Council said: "We can confirm NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde are carrying out Covid-19 contact racing at Wallace Primary in Elderslie.

"All parents and carers with a child at the school are being contacted via text message with a letter from the NHS to make them aware.

"As with any positive Covid case, NHS are leading response and have carried out careful risk assessment on the school, assisted by our staff.

"The Test and Protect team are identifying and contacting those affected, advising to self-isolate and offering support.

"NHS say there are robust control measures in place and no evidence of transmission within school itself. They advise all other pupils and staff can continue to attend as normal. Due to patient confidentiality NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde advise no further details will be released at this time."

It is the second Test and Protect investigation within Renfrewshire, just one day after teams contacted parents at Todholm Primary School in Paisley after a pupil tested positive.

In a letter addressed to parents seen by The Herald, Dr Catriona Milosevic of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said a careful risk assessment had been carried out to identify other pupils and staff that the infected pupil has been in contact with.

NHS bosses confirmed other staff and pupils could continue to attend school as normal, and there is currently no evidence to suggest there is transmission within the school.