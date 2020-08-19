NHS workers in Scotland are at “breaking point” due to staffing shortages and heavy workloads, while more than half do not feel valued in their jobs, according to a new survey.

A poll by Unite Scotland found that more than 80 per cent of workers have experienced staff shortages, while four in five have also had to work over their contracted hours.

Just over 50 per cent of those asked said they do not feel valued as an NHS worker.

Unite claims the findings, revealed exclusively in The Herald, should act as a “wake-up call” for the Scottish Government and NHS boards.

The trade union is calling on health secretary Jeane Freeman to re-open pay talks in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and the ongoing difficulties faced by staff.

The Scottish Government said it has made it clear to health boards that the wellbeing of staff is a priority.

However, James O’Connell, Unite regional officer, said: “The mass survey findings should be a wake-up call for all involved in the management of the nation’s health service.

“Around four out of every five NHS workers are working beyond their contracted hours and experiencing acute staff shortages. The scale of the problem is unsustainable and the workforce is at breaking point.

“Worryingly more than half don’t feel valued at all by their employer or the Scottish Government despite the public praise being lavished upon them.

“There is a widespread belief that the work they do is being paid lip service and just isn’t being valued in the way that it should be.”

According to Unite, the current NHS pay order of August 2018 allows for pay talks to be re-opened through a trigger clause, which Mr O’Connell claims should now be used due to the pandemic.

The Scottish Government has offered to start negotiations on a future pay deal, however there are no plans to reopen the existing agreement, which it says has provided a 2.95% rise for the majority of NHS staff this year.

Mr O’Connell added: “Urgently addressing the survey findings must be a priority for the cabinet secretary. A key element has to be the re-opening of the NHS pay award from 2018, which expressly allowed for talks to begin if the circumstances changed.

“It’s out hope that what thousands of NHS Scotland workers have told us in this survey should facilitate immediate talks on how we can ensure the NHS Scotland workforce are properly valued, resourced and supported in their day to day roles, particularly for all that they have done during this pandemic.”

Terri Collins, an NHS biomedical scientist, told The Herald he has had to adapt to new ways of working and work additional hours in recent months.

The scientist said ensuring continuity of service has come at a cost to his own wellbeing.

"Many of us are working excess hours and compromising on our own family life, sacrificing time with our loved ones to cover ongoing vacancies and staff shortages," he said.

"We spend more time with colleagues than we do with our own families. Long days turn in to sleepless nights as work-life balance becomes non-existent."

Another NHS worker, care co-ordinator Annegela James, told how she has had to change to a 7-day working week as a result of the pandemic due to clinical staffing issues.

She added: "We are the single point of contact for all community rehab services and this saw us increase our typical working day from 9am until 5pm to 8am until 6pm. This was challenging, and as the weeks went on, staff have become tired and fatigued.

"It meant changes in start and finish times and overtime required at the weekend when there is only one admin staff member on duty."

Scottish Labour's health spokesperson, Monica Lennon, said the survey was a "shocking indictment" on Ms Freeman's handling of the NHS.

She said: "Applause doesn’t pay the bills.

"Too many vacant posts means that staff are overworked, and the fact that so many are continually working overtime to plug staff shortages shows that drastic change is needed.

“It’s time for Jeane Freeman to re-open pay talks so that Scotland’s health and care workers get the fair deal that they deserve.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are hugely grateful for the extraordinary hard work, dedication, skill and commitment of all those working in NHS Scotland during this emergency.

“The Cabinet Secretary has regular engagement with NHS trade unions where all matters related to staff wellbeing is discussed.

"She has been clear with NHS Boards that the wellbeing of staff is a priority, and the Scottish Government is actively supporting a number of initiatives in this area.

“This year the majority of NHS Scotland staff including nurses, ancillary, administration and Allied Health Professionals, have received a 2.95% pay rise as part of our three-year NHS Agenda for Change pay deal, which has delivered a minimum 9% pay increase for most staff, and over 27% for some still moving up their pay scale.

"As we are now in the last year of the three-year deal, we are working with NHS unions to agree a timetable to secure a new pay deal for 2021/22.”