I HAVE recently received and completed my annual Voter Registration Form, sent to me by the Renfrewshire Valuation Joint Board.

Although there is the option of applying for a postal vote, I still get a thrill from casting my vote in person at the polling station.

While it is possible to opt for a postal vote, the application generally has to be lodged some weeks before the date of the poll, in order to allow the relevant administration to be carried out, and voting papers dispatched in sufficient time for the ballot to be cast, then returned in time for inclusion in the count.

However, it would seem that Covid-19 is likely to be with us for some considerable time to come, with the prospects of localised lock-downs/quarantines imposed at short notice with all the restrictions that this implies, possibly very near to the polling day.

Do the electoral supervisors have any plans for the emergency distribution of ballot papers in the event of lockdown, or would restrictions be lifted to allow voters to attend polling stations, provided they voted in a socially distanced manner, which should not be too difficult to achieve in a polling station?

Christopher W Ide, Waterfoot.

THE OTHER HALF

IT is interesting that research by scientists at Stanford University in the United States has revealed that we have powerful sensors which we carry around with us, and that a controlled study shows that our mobile phones can be useful to identify "signatures of functional impairments related to alcohol" ("Smartphones can tell if users are drunk by analysing movement, say scientists", The Herald, August 18 ).

Is this a clear sign that technology is finally catching up with the multitasking and super-sensitive phenomenon known as “wife”?

R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.

A BAD SPELL

I’M glad someone still likes simple and accurate written English as reader Marion Donnachie (Letters, August 17) does.

I’m fairly sure "snuck" and "dove" are participles used in North America. There is an academically recognised difference in vocabulary, spelling, and surprisingly also in grammar, but those two participles may be colloquial even in America. In Britain we might stamp on a dangerous animal and a stomp is a funny word for a dance

"I have wrote" is recognised as entertainingly Scottish and conscious rather than ignorant. It’s not toxic like "led poisoning".

The guilty party is often a spellchecker set to automatic instead of warning.

Tim Cox Bern, Switzerland.

JUST DESSERTS?

AT the Bakkavor dessert factory in Newark, 71 of 701 employees tested proved positive for Covid-19 - an ironic warning to those treating this deadly contagion as a mere trifle.

Mark Boyle, Johnstone.