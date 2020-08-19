ONE of Britain's leading ballet schools has called for witnesses to come forward as police confirmed they have not yet launched an investigation into allegations of sexual impropriety which led to the resignation of the vice principal.

Jonathan Barton of Ballet West Scotland in Argyll, of which Sir Billy Connolly is a patron, was identified five days ago as the man who quit after being accused of abusing his position to sleep with teenage pupils at the £9,000 a year boarding school his family runs.

The 38-year-old award winning dancer is the son of the school’s principal and founder Gillian Barton who has subsequently been suspended.

But Police Scotland has confirmed there is no investigation because they have still to receive a complaint. It also confirmed that it had investigated allegations about "behaviour" at the school eight years ago but it concluded with no further action.

Gillian Barton. Source: Instagram

Both Mr Barton’s and Mrs Barton's membership with the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) - the body that accredits ballet teachers - has now been suspended as the inquiries into what happened continue.

An ITV News investigation heard last week from more than 60 women - former students, staff and parents - who have made allegations of the Ballet West dancer and teacher's inappropriate behaviour going back as far as 2004 and as recently as 2018. The allegations include sexual contact with his students.

It is alleged that as further 30 have spoken out about alleged misconduct.

Ballet West urged anyone with any information to shed light on what happened to contact the police.

It said that since the allegations were broadcast last Thursday, the board has yet to receive any complaint from either students or parents.

"The vast majority of parents who have contacted us have done so in support of Ballet West and the quality of education but we welcome an investigation by Police Scotland and urge anyone who feels they have cause for complaint to make these concerns known to the police or the Ballet West board at so it can be dealt without delay," they said.

"Any correspondence will be treated as confidential. We also urge ITN to provide any relevant information to Police Scotland who have been contacted by the board of trustees at Ballet West."

The prestigious Taynuilt academy launched an external independent inquiry into allegations of ‘inappropriate sexual behaviour’ by what it described as a "member of staff" towards students five days ago.

The Board of Trustees of the school said that the member of staff had "emphatically denied" any wrong-doing.

They said Mr Barton offered his resignation so that an investigation can be undertaken "freely" and that he said he will "vigorously contest" any allegations.

His decision to resign had been made to ensure the school is "not brought into disrepute", the trustees said.

Jonathan Barton during one practice session

Jonathan Barton’s legal team reportedly insisted that there was an ongoing police investigation, which Police Scotland have denied.

An unnamed source said that there had been contact with a detective and that that made makes it "inappropriate" to make further comment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that officers have been made aware of concerns regarding allegations of inappropriate behaviour. To date, no reports have been made to Police Scotland, however any reports will be thoroughly investigated.

"We can confirm that officers investigated allegations about behaviour at the school back in 2012. This concluded with no criminality established.

“Police Scotland is committed to bringing sexual offenders before the courts and treat all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity. Anyone wishing to report any kind of sexual offence should call us."

The school was founded in 1991, by Mrs Barton who brought with her extensive experience working in film and television, on the Michael Caton-Jones film Rob Roy and on the movie Mrs Brown a film starring Dame Judi Dench and Ballet West patron, Billy Connolly.

Just this year, it won the Best British Ballet School award at the British Ballet Grand Prix awards.

It has since steadily developed vocational training programmes, most notably, the Ballet West High Performance Lower School and Ballet West Upper School, which offers a BA (Honours) in Ballet.

Two years ago Ballet West launched a professional touring company, performing full-length classical productions around the world and offering employment opportunities to graduates of the school.

In a statement, the Royal Academy of Dance said: "The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) is deeply concerned by the serious allegations made about Ballet West.

"Following the resignation of the vice-principal, a non-teaching member of the Royal Academy of Dance, and the suspension of a senior member of staff at Ballet West (an RAD Registered Teacher), the RAD has suspended both memberships, pending the outcome of the external independent inquiry or in the event of new information.

"The RAD takes the safeguarding of young people and vulnerable adults very seriously.

Jonathan Barton (left above, right below) played the part of Romeo in a Ballet West performance of Romeo and Juliet five years ago. These was taken from stage rehearsals.

"We are guided by robust safeguarding policies and procedures, which are reviewed annually in line with legislation by a designated Safeguarding Committee and approved by our Board of Trustees.

"The RAD is not the governing body for Ballet West and has no legal or regulatory responsibility for the school.

"Since 2019, the RAD and Ballet West have had an agreement in place offering Ballet West students the opportunity to gain eligibility for RAD Registered Teacher Status.

"Eligible students must hold an undergraduate degree and have been successful on the RAD’s Access Route.

"The RAD chooses only to work with reputable and accredited dance institutions.

"In light of these allegations, and following the decision made by Bath Spa University to end immediately their partnership with Ballet West for delivery of their BA (Hons) Ballet degree programme, the RAD will be terminating its agreement with Ballet West.

"The RAD is committed to the wellbeing of all its students.

"We have contacted all Ballet West students currently enrolled on the RAD Access Route confirming our intention to continue with the delivery of the Access Route for those students already registered."