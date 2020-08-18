Pupils across Scotland headed back to the classroom last week for the first time since schools closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Less than one week since their return, several schools across the country have recorded one or more positive cases of coronavirus in either pupils, staff or people connected to their institutions.
So far, schools in Aberdeenshire, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Perth and Kinross and Renfrewshire have recorded positive cases.
Health bosses have stressed that there is currently no evidence of transmission within schools, and cases appear to be from community transmissions.
Anywhere that has seen a positive case has been quickly identified and contact tracing has been carried out.
Kids and staff have so far been given the all-clear to remain in school and continue to attend, except those who have been identified as close contacts of any affected person.
As of Tuesday, August 18, there have been 20 confirmed cases connected to schools in Scotland, and one school where contact tracing is being carried out, but no case has been formally identified.
Here are all the schools in Scotland with either pupils, staff or people connected to them who have tested positive:
Last updated: 18/08/20 at 8.30pm
- Bannerman High School, Glasgow: Nine positive cases
- Peterhead Central School, Peterhead: Two positive cases
- St. Ambrose High School, Coatbridge: Four positive cases
- St. Andrew's High School, Coatbridge: One positive case
- Todholm Primary School, Paisley: One positive case
- Caldervale High School, Airdrie: One positive case
- Carntyne Primary School, Glasgow: One positive case
- Kingspark School, Dundee: One positive case
- Newhill Primary School, Blairgowrie: One positive case
- Oakbank Primary School, Perth: One positive case
- Wallace Primary School, Elderslie: Unknown case
