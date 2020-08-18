A fourth pupil at a Lanarkshire high school has tested positive for Covid-19.
The pupil at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge was identified as a close contact to a previously identified case in the school, and has been self-isolating since.
It has now been confirmed the pupil has tested positive for the virus.
Health bosses say there is currently no evidence to suggest that there is transmission in the school and the risk to the wider school community remains low.
The new positive case is linked to NHS Lanarkshire's community-wide investigation into a cluster outbreak.
This includes confirmation of four pupils from St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, one pupil from Caldervale High School and one pupil at St Andrew’s High School in Coatbridge testing positive for the virus.
Three other cases have been identified who are not pupils or staff at the schools, but who are linked.
The total number now stands at nine.
It was confirmed on Monday evening that cluster outbreaks in Glasgow and Lanarkshire were linked.
A joint statement from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire said the health boards are working together on the outbreak, and say the two clusters are linked.
Evidence of social gatherings in houses with no social distancing is a factor in their investigation.
