By George Mair

NOVELIST Ian Rankin has said not being able to hug his disabled son during the coronavirus pandemic has been “heartbreaking”.

The crime writer’s youngest son, Kit, has Angelman syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

Rankin told how the 26-year-old is shielding in a facility where he has been unable to be close to visitors since the beginning of March, and even Kit’s birthday had to be celebrated at a distance.

But he added that his son was being looked after by “amazing” staff and was coping better than him.

The Tartan Noir author, who was speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival online, said: “Our youngest son, who’s disabled and in a kind of special facility for disabled people, we’ve not been able to sit with him on a sofa and hug him and touch him since the beginning of March.

“His birthday was in July and it had to be done at a distance. He doesn’t understand at all, and he’s got no concept of two dimensions so screens don’t mean anything to him. The idea of doing Facetime doesn’t work for him, so it has been devastating.

“The staff can give him a hug. The staff, who are amazing, are there 24/7 and they give him hugs.

“Of course we are (desperate to hug him). He doesn’t even get to sit with the other people in his facility. They are all in their individual bedrooms and they only get out for a wee bit of time and they’re not allowed to mix with each other.

“It’s really heartbreaking.”

Rankin said the measures were necessary to protect his son and others with serious conditions from Covid, adding that you can take “no chances at all”.

He said: “They were the first into lockdown and they’ll be the last out. But he’s coping fine.

“He’s coping with it better than we are. He’s still got people around him who love him and he’s still getting his three meals a day.”

Rankin took part in the live event as part of this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival, which is taking place online for the first time in its history.

The bestselling writer described how he found himself topping the charts with Westwind, a book he once hoped would “never see the light of day again”.

First published in 1990 in an edition of just 1,000 copies, the book has now been republished in a new edition -- thanks to a reader who convinced him it was better than he remembered.

He said: “I didn’t have a lot of love for the book. I’d convinced myself it wasn’t very good because people kept telling me it wasn’t very good.

“I kept changing it and changing it to satisfy other people. Editors came and went, and we’d have a new idea. Agents, publishers, everyone seemed to have a say in how this book should be and I felt like a very small cog in a very big machine, and I fell out of love with it.

“I hadn’t looked at it for years. Orion, my current publisher, had said years ago, ‘we’ll publish it if you want us to’, but I said ‘no’.

“Then I had a gap year, when I didn’t have a book coming out, which was last year. And somebody on Twitter said ‘look, I’ve read it, it’s all right’ and I went ‘really?’

“I happened to have a copy on the shelf and I picked it off the shelf one day and started reading it. It had been 30 years since I’d read it -- I’d forgotten the plot, I’d forgotten the characters and everything. I read it as a reader going ‘that’s kind of interesting’.”

The novelist also revealed that coronavirus had taken the fun out of his favourite pastime -- going to the pub.

He said going to boozers had been his “hobby” since he was a teenager, adding that his favourite, The Oxford Bar in Edinburgh, which he has featured in his best-selling novels, remained closed because its small interior made it difficult to distance.

Other top haunts, he said, lacked atmosphere due to the raft of precautions necessary to stem the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “There’s no craic anymore, there’s no milling about of lots of people who are going to give you a joke or a comment or a piece of news or information.

“I really am missing them. Ever since I was a teenager it’s been my hobby, going to the pub.”