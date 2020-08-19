Pizza Express has announced plans to close 73 of its UK restaurants with the potential loss of 1,100 jobs.
The chain, which currently has 454 restaurants in the UK, confirmed it has finalised a proposal to reduce its restaurant and rental costs via a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).
Three of these restaurants are in Scotland with Aberdeen (Belmont Street), Edinburgh (Holyrood) and Glasgow (Princes Square) all set for closure.
It said although most of its restaurants have been profitable before lockdown, earnings had been in decline across the business for the last three years.
Zoe Bowley, Pizza Express's managing director for the UK and Ireland, said:
"Unfortunately, the impact of the global pandemic has meant that we have had to make some incredibly tough decisions to safeguard Pizza Express for the long term."
Ms Bowley said that in most cases, the stores selected for closure are near to another Pizza Express that has already reopened or will be reopening soon.
She added that the process "will protect the jobs of over 9,000 of our colleagues".
Full list of proposed Pizza Express store closures
Aberdeen, Belmont St
Aylesbury
Barnstaple, Three Tuns
Biggleswade
Billericay
Birmingham, Corporation St
Birmingham, Mailbox
Bournemouth, Post Office Rd
Bramhall
Bristol, Berkeley Sq
Bristol, Regent St
Bromsgrove
Bruton Place
Charlotte St
Chippenham
Dalton Park
Darlington
Dudley, Merry Hill
Earls Court, Earls Ct Rd
Edinburgh, Holyrood
Formby
Fulham Palace Road
Glasgow, Princes Square
Glossop
Gosforth
Grantham
Halifax
Hampstead
Hatch End
Hereford
Heswall
Ipswich, Lloyds Ave
Leeds, Crown St
Leeds, Horsforth
Ludlow
Lymington
Melton Mowbray
Midhurst
Milton Keynes, Hub
Moseley
New Brighton
Newcastle
Newport, Isle of Wight
Newport, South Wales
Northallerton
Nottingham, Goosegate
O2 Finchley
Orpington
Oxford, Oxford Castle
Poole
Port Solent
Ramsgate
Reading, St Mary’s Butts
Scarborough
Sheffield, Devonshire St
Sheffield The Moor
Shirley
Southport, Old Bank
Stafford
Staines
Stoke
Stourbridge
Sudbury
Torquay
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Walsall
Wapping
Wardour St
Weston-super-Mare
Whiteley Village
Whitstable
Wrexham
