A one-minute silence took place in Scotland’s railway stations today to remember those killed in the train crash in Stonehaven.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the Aberdeen to Glasgow train crashed into a landslide across the tracks. Six other people were injured.

Stations across Scotland fell silent at 9.43am to commemorate a week since the fatal derailment was reported.

A wreath was laid at Aberdeen station, while Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Secretary Michael Matheson attended the silence at Edinburgh Waverley station.

Aberdeen station fell silent:

Kirsty Blackman, SNP for Aberdeen North, wrote:

Members of the public join rail staff as they stand in Glasgow Queen Street.

Rail staff stand in Glasgow Queen Street station during the minute's silence.

Glasgow Central Station also fell silent. 

Other stations in the UK also observed the silence:

One minute silence at Waterloo to mark one week since the #Stonehaven derailment #RailwayFamily pic.twitter.com/3Na9Fu0G0V

Alex Hynes, Scotland’s Railway managing director, said:

"Our hearts remain broken and will do for a long time. We hope that by coming together as a railway family, along with the local community and people across the country, we can support one another through this horrendous time.

"The strength of support and offers of help from railway colleagues across the rest of Britain has been a real source of comfort."

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said:

"Brett, Donald and Christopher set out from their homes last Wednesday, not knowing they would never see their families again.

"Today, we reflect on the loss felt by their families, the railway family, and communities across Scotland, and acknowledge the tragedy of an event that never should have happened.

"We also recognise the extraordinary service of all those involved in the aftermath of the accident.

"This is a time for mourning, for remembering and for supporting."