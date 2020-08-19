A one-minute silence took place in Scotland’s railway stations today to remember those killed in the train crash in Stonehaven.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the Aberdeen to Glasgow train crashed into a landslide across the tracks. Six other people were injured.
Stations across Scotland fell silent at 9.43am to commemorate a week since the fatal derailment was reported.
A wreath was laid at Aberdeen station, while Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Secretary Michael Matheson attended the silence at Edinburgh Waverley station.
Aberdeen station fell silent:
Stonehaven train derailment: One-minute silence to honour the three men who died last week observed in Aberdeen @ScotRail @networkrail @NetworkRailSCOT @BTP @BTPNorthScot @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/Ezg4VD7tHD— BBC North East Scot (@BBCNorthEast) August 19, 2020
Kirsty Blackman, SNP for Aberdeen North, wrote:
I joined with so many others at Aberdeen Railway Station this morning to observe a minute’s silence to remember those who lost their lives and all those affected by the derailment at Stonehaven last week. pic.twitter.com/RjI5O04U5J— Kirsty Blackman (@KirstySNP) August 19, 2020
Members of the public join rail staff as they stand in Glasgow Queen Street.
At 9.43am we joined our railway colleagues in a minute’s silence to commemorate the three men who so sadly died in Stonehaven last week.— British Transport Police (@BTP) August 19, 2020
They will never be forgotten 💙
Superintendent David Marshall laid a wreath on behalf of all of the emergency services at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Rhz4bA0Pfu
Glasgow Central Station also fell silent.
Just happened to be passing through Central at 9.43 this morning. A moving minutes silence for #stonehaven 💕 #glasgowcentral pic.twitter.com/gEMPJerNKq— Sharon Young (@shazmatazzz) August 19, 2020
Other stations in the UK also observed the silence:
Thank you to everyone across the network who observed the minute’s silence this morning #RailwayFamily #stonehaven pic.twitter.com/2D764j5CEU— Greater Anglia News (@GreaterAngliaPR) August 19, 2020
Thank you to everyone who took part in our 1 minute silence in memory of our @ScotRail @NetworkRailSCOT colleagues Brett and Donald and passenger Christopher who lost their lives tragically at Stonehaven. @AvantiWestCoast @LNRailway @LDNOverground @theSESGROUP pic.twitter.com/rRcXEG7NHE— London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) August 19, 2020
One minute silence at Waterloo to mark one week since the #Stonehaven derailment #RailwayFamily pic.twitter.com/3Na9Fu0G0V
— Martini 💙🤍💙 (@VinPink2) August 19, 2020
Rail staff and officers gathered today for a minutes silence for the tragic incident this time last week at stonehaven@manonplatform stonehaven @WestMidRailway @NetworkRailBHM pic.twitter.com/be206cet2G— BTP Birmingham (@BTPBhm) August 19, 2020
Alex Hynes, Scotland’s Railway managing director, said:
"Our hearts remain broken and will do for a long time. We hope that by coming together as a railway family, along with the local community and people across the country, we can support one another through this horrendous time.
"The strength of support and offers of help from railway colleagues across the rest of Britain has been a real source of comfort."
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said:
"Brett, Donald and Christopher set out from their homes last Wednesday, not knowing they would never see their families again.
"Today, we reflect on the loss felt by their families, the railway family, and communities across Scotland, and acknowledge the tragedy of an event that never should have happened.
"We also recognise the extraordinary service of all those involved in the aftermath of the accident.
"This is a time for mourning, for remembering and for supporting."
