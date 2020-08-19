SCOTLAND has followed the wider UK in confirming a historic recession after GDP plunged by almost a fifth during lockdown.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the provisional figures showed the "devastating and unprecedented impact" the necessary restrictions had on the economy.

Scotland's GDP plummeted by 19.7 per cent between April and June, compared with the previous quarter, after a fall of 2.5% in the period from January to March.

Across the two quarters of contraction, output is estimated to have fallen by a total of 21.7% compared to October to December last year.

It comes after figures showed the UK as a whole suffered a 20.4% drop between April and June in the biggest slump of any major global economy.

The nosedive into recession - as defined by two quarters in a row of falling output - is the largest on record and marks the first since the 2008 financial crisis.

However Scotland's GDP increased by 5.7% in June, according to statistics announced today by the Chief Statistician.

The growth in the latest month follows an increase of 2.3% in May, and falls of 19.2% in April and 5.8% in March.

Although output has increased for the last two months, it remains 17.6% below the level in February, prior to the direct impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In June there has been a wider pickup in activity than in May, with output increasing in all the main industry sectors.

Ms Hyslop said: “Although the estimated figure for June shows that Scotland’s GDP has increased, the estimate for the quarter shows the devastating and unprecedented impact that the necessary lockdown restrictions have had on the economy.

“We have worked hard to protect Scotland’s economy and ensure that as many people as possible keep their jobs and this is supported by a package of support to businesses that totals over £2.3 billion.

“Since May we have started to see our economy open up as lockdown restrictions in Scotland have been eased and in order to help businesses safely restart, we have put in place a £230 million economic stimulus package and provided businesses with guidance and support.

“We know that young people are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and we have committed £60m of the £100m employability fund to support Scotland’s Youth Guarantee to support young people by helping them make the transition into work.

“We continue to call on the UK Government to extend the Job Retention Scheme, particularly for those hardest hit sectors which face significant long-term challenges likely to remain when the scheme ends in October.”