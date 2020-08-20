By Rosemary McCormack

IN 2010, the Scottish Government set out the 2020 Vision, a high-level description of the direction to be taken by the NHS in Scotland. It predicted that by 2020 everyone would be living longer healthier lives at home or in a homely setting, with a healthcare system featuring integrated health and social care, a focus on prevention, anticipation and supported self-management.

Ten years on from the report, society is making moves to leave behind the Covid-19 pandemic, and along with the NHS, integrative healthcare is helping people on the road to recovery. Before Coronavirus struck, people probably only thought about healthcare if they needed help from their GP or hospital, but the hard work and dedication of professionals in the sector has been highlighted during such uncertain times.

A report carried out by the World Health Organisation, before Covid struck, predicted that the world will be short of 12.9 million healthcare workers by 2035, further highlighting the need to strengthen the sector.

Although the pandemic has shown just how important the NHS is, it is vital to remember that some people have been highly dependent on healthcare for a number of years. Over time the pressure of workers in the NHS and need for more staff can be reduced with the added support of integrative healthcare to deliver new approaches to care.

A wealth of complementary therapies including massage, reflexology and aromatherapy, alongside medical protocols are available, which in turn can take the pressure off the NHS, benefitting a range of clients with complex medical conditions.

Integrative healthcare can improve quality of life for those living with chronic illnesses or in palliative care; post-surgical care and help anxious patients complete treatments with unpleasant side effects, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Practitioners can undertake a range of treatments in patient clinics alongside or as well as conventional therapies, overriding the need for patients to take medication, and can be carried out at GP surgeries.

People with chronic or life-limiting conditions such as multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease can also be greatly supported using complementary therapies and many practitioners work with organisations like MND Scotland, offering care to terminally ill patients.

When choosing a complementary therapist, it is important to pick someone who is registered with a professional body and has met the national standard of practice. I am an advocate for complementary therapies and led the development of the University of the Highlands and Islands’ integrative healthcare BSc (Hons) degree alongside industry, at Moray College UHI. I am proud to say that today it is the only one of its kind in Scotland.

It is a robust distance learning degree embodied with science and research provisions, designed to give students the confidence and credibility to stand out from the crowd in this competitive field. Since its inception in 2017, figures for applicants have risen each year. It is anticipated that there will be around 65 enrolments for the 2020-21 degree – an increase of 20 enrolments from 2019-20.

For healthcare professionals re-evaluating their career path, or those looking to pursue a career in healthcare as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, integrative healthcare proves that there really is something new to learn every step of the way in complementary therapies, helping ease the strain on the NHS and offer first-class care for society.

Rosemary McCormack is Head of Curriculum and Programme Leader for the University of the Highlands and Islands’ BSc (Hons) integrative healthcare degree at Moray College