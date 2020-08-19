A restaurant and bar in Edinburgh has been forced to temporarily close after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bon Vivant, located on Thistle Street in the capital, had to temporarily shut its doors after a customer informed them that they had tested positive Covid-19.

The restaurant and bar said that a couple who dined with them on Friday 14 August have contacted them to say that one of them has tested postive for coronavirus.

They will now be closed for a short period of time while they disinfect the restaurant.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Victoria Bar in Leith closes after customer tests positive for Covid-19

They wrote on Facebook:

"We have been informed by a couple who dined with us late on Friday evening that one has since tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we contacted the Local Authority and took the decision to temporarily close The Bon Vivant to allow time for staff to be properly checked and for the restaurant to be thoroughly ‘fogged’.

READ MORE: Plans for thousands of homes and digital quarter on site around old Edinburgh Airport runway lodged by Crosswind

"We take very seriously our responsibilities to keep the people around us safe and our city open. These measures are part of protocols we have in place to stop the spread of the virus.



"The support since reopening has been overwhelming and we’d like to thank you for your loyalty, patience and understanding in these times. The Bon Vivant will be open again very soon and we look forward to welcoming you back. We will be in contact if your booking has been affected."