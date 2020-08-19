SUPPORT for independence has risen to 55 per cent, flipping the result of the 2014 referendum, according to a new poll.

Business for Scotland, which commissioned the Panelbase poll, hailed it as a "huge landmark".

It found support for staying in the UK has dropped to 45%, giving Yes a 10% lead, once undecided voters are removed.

Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp, chief executive of the pro-independence Business for Scotland, said: “The reversal of the 2014 result is a huge landmark; 55% Yes will send shockwaves throughout the political world.

"There is no conclusion to draw from this new set of data other than the writing is very definitely on the wall for the union.”

He added: “Our June poll found independence support at 54%. That poll changed the dynamic of the constitutional conversation and led to claims of panic in the Westminster cabinet, with a series of high profile Tory visits to Scotland.

"We also saw the effective firing of the Conservative leader in Scotland and the Westminster Government doubling down on its undemocratic threat to deny referendum after an SNP majority. However, none of that frenetic activity seems to have helped the union, if anything it has made things worse.

“This poll is important when you consider that the Yes Campaign started at 27% and grew to 45% support over the period of the campaign.

“The referendum that will be demanded following May 2021 Holyrood elections, on these figures, would start with Yes to independence commanding a 10% lead.

"Independence is now significantly the majority decision of the people of Scotland and its momentum looks solid.”

Panelbase polled 1,011 voters over the age of 16 between August 12 and August 18.

They were asked: Should Scotland be an independent country?