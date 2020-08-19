NHS Grampian have confirmed that all six patients who were involved in the Stovenhaven rail tragedy.
The update comes exactly one week after driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the Aberdeen to Glasgow train crashed into a landslide across the tracks.
Six others were taken to hospital in the NHS Grampian area.
NHS Grampian said:
All patients have now been discharged from hospital following last week's major incident.
The incident happened on Wednesday 12 August after the area was hit with heavy rain.
A one-minute silence took place in Scotland’s railway stations today to remember those killed in the train crash.
