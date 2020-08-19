A COURT case brought against a Skye care home where 10 residents died during a Covid-19 outbreak has been dropped by the industry watchdog.
The Care Inspectorate has halted its proposed action against Home Farm Care Home in Portree after “considerable improvements” were made at the facility.
An unannounced inspection took place at the care home on May 11, which raised “serious concerns” about the quality of care residents were receiving.
The Care Inspectorate announced at that time it would be seeking a cancellation of the care home’s registration.
But in a statement, the Care Inspectorate has confirmed there have been “considerable improvements” and it has made the decision not to proceed with the court case.
A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “The Care Inspectorate initiated court proceedings seeking the cancellation of the registration of the care provider at Home Farm care home in May.
“We did this following an inspection which raised serious concerns.
“We have monitored the home carefully and we are satisfied that there has been considerable improvement in the quality of care experienced by residents and the issues that were putting them at serious risk have been addressed.
“In light of this we have decided to no longer pursue the cancellation of the service’s registration through the courts.”
