There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 50 new positive cases were announced today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 258 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - six fewer than yesterday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now stands at 19,457.

Two people are in intensive care - one less than yesterday.

A total of 2,491 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.