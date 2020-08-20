Risky business
ON holiday in Spain, Ron Cowley spotted an article in a regional newspaper. Apparently there was a coronavirus outbreak at a local business. Employees were tested to see if they had the virus. Then customers had to be notified. Those customers were told to explain the situation to anyone they had been in contact with, including wives, mothers, children, friends and colleagues.
All of which might have proved difficult to enact, considering the nature of the business.
It was the local brothel.
Passable word
WE recently published a tale about a little girl whose father told her to create a four-word password for her email. The wee mite came up with: snowwhitebartsimpsonshrekwoodie.
A Beckenham correspondent points out that this would not comply with email’s rigid restrictions regarding upper and lower case, numeric and special characters. Her password should have been: 5n0wwh1t3B@rt51mp50n5hr3kW00d13.
Flowery language
SOME newspapers aren’t special. Not The Herald, of course, which is the Platonic Form of printed perfection; a princely publication which other lowly rags aspire to emulate. Reader Gordon Wright has been mulling over mistakes he’s noticed in those lowly rags over the years. He recalls the simpering coverage of a local wedding: “The bride looked beautiful in white. The groom was handsome in Highland dress, with a pink carnation in his bottom hole.”
Charitable chancer
THE six-year-old granddaughter of Gordon Hart hasn’t quite got the hang of charity. Along with her pals, she decided to tidy up the street during the dying days of the school holidays, then collect donations round the doors.
“What’s the charity, Alexandra?” inquired one neighbour.
“The ice-cream man,” explained Alexandra.
Sturgeon’s urgin’
A MASSIVE backlog of new books is hitting stores, meaning many interesting volumes will be lost in the literary landslide. Luckily the Diary is here to summarise titles that never quite made it to the shops. For instance, we hear rumours that Nicola Sturgeon was to have authored an instructive volume describing her gentle way of admonishing her subjects – sorry, fellow citizens – for not socially distancing. The book’s title?
You’ve Been Nic’d.
(Free truncheon and handcuffs with every copy.)
Cutting-edge humour
GRANT O’Rourke, who plays Rupert Mackenzie in TV show Outlander, is most impressed with the kitchen knives he bought. “They’re super sharp,” he says. “Took such a big slice out one of my knuckles. Really clean cut, barely felt a thing. So much blood. Great value, five stars.”
Dry wit
COCKAMAMIE comment time. “What’s the leading cause of dry skin?” asks Rob Castle. “Towels.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.