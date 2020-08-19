A teenage Sudanese boy who disappeared at sea has been found dead on a bear near Calais.

French minister Marlene Chiappa, who is in charge of citizenship in France's government, said the 16-year-old's body was discovered at Sangatte on Wednesday morning.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has pledged to make the route “unviable”, said the death is “an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life”.

“This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people,” she added.

“Working together, we are determined to stop them.”

Ms Shiappa also said the death highlighted the need to tackle the smugglers.

“Immense sadness: A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared in the sea last night was found dead in the beach in Sangatte this morning,” she tweeted.

Local reports suggested the migrant was a male.

Opposition MPs and charities criticised the Government’s handling of migrants attempting to cross the Channel in small boats and asylum claims.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The Government’s response to the situation in the Channel has been lacking in compassion and competence.

“Ministers urgently need to step up work with international partners to find a humanitarian solution to this crisis, which is costing lives.”

Steve Valdez-Symonds, a director at Amnesty International UK, said: “We are deeply saddened at the news that a young man has been found dead after it would seem drowning in an attempt to cross the Channel.”

He added that governments on both sides of the Channel must “share their asylum responsibilities”.

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley said the charity is “absolutely devastated by the unnecessary death”, adding: “We can only imagine the fear he felt and our hearts go out to his family.

“This young boy’s death starkly demonstrates the total failure of our Government to do anything to help these children who are in such desperate straits.

“Things need to change. We need a way for people’s asylum claims to be fairly heard without them having to risk their lives. We need this before someone else dies.”

Bella Sankey, director of the Detention Action charity, said: “This is a horrifying but wholly expected death. We have repeatedly warned Priti Patel it was only a matter of time before her toxic policy to deny safe and legal routes to the UK would cost lives.

“This death lies firmly at her door. She should consider her position.”