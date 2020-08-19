ENGINEERS have been forced to shut an alternative route to the landslip-stricken A83 Rest and be Thankful road for the sixth time in a fortnight "for safety reasons" because of the prospect of further heavy rain.

The critical A83 Highlands artery has been closed after landslips brought down 6,000 tonnes of debris amid heavy rain on August 4.

Road maintenance contractor BEAR Scotland which is working on repairs to the iconic Scottish road in what it describes as "one of the largest landslips in recent times" do not expect it to be back in action till next month.

Now it has emerged that the single-track Old Military Road (OMR), which has acted as a relief route will be closed for a sixth time from 9pm today (Wednesday) a "safety precaution".

It means the OMR will have been open for just 15 hours between closures.

The latest disruption will force many drivers to go on an almost 60 mile detour to avoid the landslip area.

And following some concerns from local businesses, teams from roads maintenance contractor BEAR Scotland will also rearrange the road signs at Tarbet to further highlight that businesses in the area remain open to the public when the standard diversion is implemented.

BEAR Scotland said the latest closure has been made because of heavy rain forecast for Wednesday night.

A full safety assessment is to take place at first light tomorrow morning (Thursday) before the route can be given green light to open.

The contractors say the weather forecast indicates that short bursts of intense rain is expected overnight which has the potential to affect the hillside.

"Safety measures are in place to monitor the hillside however these are restricted during the hours of darkness, with the decision taken to close the local diversion route overnight to ensure the safety of road users," it said.

A standard diversion route will be implemented from 9pm via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 for all traffic.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Yellow Met Office weather warning for heavy rain meant the OMR was closed for safety from 12 noon until 6am today.

"Teams are progressing with the complex repairs on the A83 following a large landslip which occurred on 4 August. The landslip caused significant damage to the carriageway and embankments above and below the road," BEAR Scotland said.

"Teams have been working round the clock to progress the repairs which include constructing concrete retaining walls on the recently formed steep channels to help stabilise the embankment, installing a new culvert beneath the A83 and installing a temporary catch-pit next to the road side to provide further mitigation in the area. "

#A83 #RestAndBeThankful: Old Military Road to *CLOSE* overnight tonight (Weds) from 9pm for safety due to forecast heavy rain. Diversion via A83, A85, A82 &A819 will be used overnight. Safety assessment to take place early AM to consider if safe to reopen. https://t.co/lE7NTSanoL pic.twitter.com/4jfxL4678c — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) August 19, 2020

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “Further heavy rain is forecast this evening which has the potential to impact on the Rest and Be Thankful.

“We have to prioritise safety of motorists at all times and given it is difficult for us to effectively monitor the hillside in darkness we have had to take the difficult decision to close the OMR overnight tonight for safety.

“All traffic will be diverted via the standard diversion route overnight from 9pm. We’ll assess the road with our geotechnical specialists at first light tomorrow morning (Thursday) and consider if it is safe to reopen to road users.

The #A83 - Old Military Road is planned to ⛔CLOSE⛔ tonight from 9pm for safety concerns with forecast heavy rain



The route will be assessed tomorrow morning at first light#PlanAhead #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/RnUvm9bYBr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 19, 2020

“We’ve also taken steps to rearrange the road signs at Tarbet to further highlight that businesses remain open to the public. We will continue to work with the local community and do all we can to assist them while our teams work round the clock to get the A83 reopen safely.

“Argyll remains open for business and ever we thank the local community and road users for their patience while we address the landslip at the Rest.”

It emerged at the weekend that campaigners had won a battle to force ministers to push forward a re-routing solution after over a decade of failed fixes to deal with landslides and rock slips on the road.

Ministers had been accused of wasting nearly £80m since 2007 on solutions and maintenance to deal with the landslide risks.

The Scottish Government is now looking at re-route solutions on the vital route for Argyll and Bute after a string of failed attempts to deal with the issue including the use of large catch pits.

In January the road was closed for two days after being covered by 1,300 tonnes of debris - leading to renewed pleas for the road to be rerouted.

With the latest landslip, the road will have been closed for the same length of time as over the five years between January 2007 and October, 2012 which lead to an investigation into how to handle the hillside stability.

BEAR Scotland said the carriageway has been undermined in the latest landslide due to large volumes of water and debris washing material from beneath the road and the supporting embankment.