Two people have been charged after drugs worth £8,000 were recovered in Shetland.
A 33-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man have been charged after a quantity of heroin and cocaine was found.
The woman was arrested and subsequently charged after being stopped by police near the A970 in Tingall at 12.45pm on Tuesday.
Police then carried out searches at two properties in Tingwall and Mossbank, which resulted in a man also being arrested and charged.
Local area commander, Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We are committed to ridding our local communities of drugs and we will continue to work to target those involved in this type of criminality.
“We rely on information from the public to help us gather intelligence and we will act on it appropriately.
“I would urge anyone with information about drugs in their community to contact their local police office through 101.
“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
