Today's Covid-19 briefing by the Scottish Government covered a wide range of topics.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that a further 50 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, with no further deaths recorded.

Here's a few of the main points from today's briefing.

Aberdeen lockdown

The First Minister announced the local lockdown in Aberdeen will be extended for another week.

The restrictions were imposed two weeks ago after a spike of cases in the city, and Ms Sturgeon said the lockdown has had an impact.

She said it was "not yet safe" to life restrictions".

School cases

It was confirmed on Wednesday that two new individual cases involving pupils at schools in Johnstone and Dundee have been identified.

Ms Sturgeon also noted that the Lanarkshire cluster has risen by one person, to nine, since yesterday.

Education secretary John Swinney said community clusters among school-age children are "under close review".

Support fund for Aberdeen businesses

Ms Sturgeon announced an immediate £1m support fund for businesses in Aberdeen.

She says it will be delivered by Aberdeen City Council.

"It will provide grants of up to £1,500 for hospitality businesses that have been required to close," she said.

Second wave

Scotland's chief medical officer assured Scots that the country is not experiencing a second wave.

Gregor Smith was asked if rising new case numbers suggest Scotland is entering a second wave of the virus.

He says there is no evidence of sustained community transmission across Scotland that would signify we were entering another rapidly increasing phase.