AN entire class of primary children and their teacher have been told to self-isolate after a positive case of Covid-19.
Families at St Albert's Primary have been contacted by public health officials and told to quarantine for 14 days.
READ MORE: In full: Scotland's primary and secondary schools where there are cases of Covid-19
Each child at the Polloksheilds school has been issued with an iPad so that lessons can continue to be taught remotely.
A council spokeswoman said "robust" infection control is underway at the school.
In a letter sent home to parents, NHS officials say there is no evidence of any transmission taking place within the school.
She added: “The school is working closely with our public health colleagues who’ve confirmed that robust control measures are in place at the school, and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself.
“The test and protect team has contacted any families whose child needs to self-isolate as a precaution for 14 days and the school has already arranged for these pupils to be taught online during this period.
“A public health letter of reassurance has been sent to all families with information and advice.”
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been contacted for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.