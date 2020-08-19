THE PERMANENT Secretary of the Scottish Government has been reported to the head of the UK civil service amid accusations she failed to answer a question as part of the investigation into the botched handling of complaints against Alex Salmond.

The Scottish Conservatives have written to the head of the UK civil service, questioning whether Leslie Evans broke the Civil Service Code by failing to answer questions over claims, previously made in court, that female civil servants could not work alone with Mr Salmond.

At the evidence session on Tuesday, Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser had one of his questions to Ms Evans, Scotland’s most senior civil servant, blocked by Linda Fabiani, the convener of the committee investigating the botched handling of complaints, Linda Fabiani.

Mr Fraser asked Ms Evans whether female civil servants had ever been advised not to be alone with Mr Salmond.

This was a disputed claim made during Mr Salmond’s separate criminal trial this year, at which he was acquitted of 13 counts of sexual assault.

Ms Evans replied to the question by saying “I cannot comment on that”.

Ms Fabiani then intervened, saying that she was “not sure that that is entirely appropriate to what we are doing at this committee under its remit”.

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, raising a point of order, argued that the “question is pertinent”.

READ MORE: Salmond Inquiry: Tory MSP calls for details over Nicola Sturgeon's early knowledge of 'incident'

He added: “This committee is charged with looking at the government’s handling of harassment complaints – that does not just mean the application of hard and fast procedures, it also concerns the application of informal steps that were taken to protect complainers.

“If what Mr Fraser is asking about happened, that is something that this committee absolutely needs to know about.”

But Ms Fabiani stressed that she had decided not to allow the line of questioning.

Now Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has written to the head of the UK civil service, Mark Sedwill, over the issue.

Mr Ross said: “Any reasonable person would accept there are valid questions to be asked about the claims that female civil servants couldn’t work alone with Alex Salmond.

“I have written to the head of the civil service for his input on Leslie Evans’ refusal to answer this question, as it could be a breach of the Civil Service Code.

READ MORE: Salmond inquiry: Sturgeon told of concerns about Salmond's behaviour almost three years ago

He added: “A number of women were let down by unforgiveable process failures by the government, and Scottish taxpayers lost more than £500,000 that could have been spent on improving schools and hospitals.

“The Scottish public deserve answers. They won’t get the full truth if civil servants are allowed to evade scrutiny and the government refuses to release documents.”

Mr Fraser lodged an urgent question at Holyrood, calling for further details of discussions between Nicola Sturgeon and Ms Evans over an “incident” at Edinburgh Airport – after an inquiry into harassment complaints against Alex Salmond revealed the two had talked about the matter months before he was formally investigated.

The request was rejected by the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Fraser said: “Under oath, Leslie Evans has a duty to tell the whole truth. Everyone can see that did not happen.

“Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly promised the Scottish Parliament that her government would ‘co-operate fully’ with the inquiry and provide any material it requested. She has broken that promise on day one. “The First Minister must now own up, reveal what she knew and when, and instruct Leslie Evans to do the same.”

He added: “Nicola Sturgeon has pretended so far that she first heard of complaints about Alex Salmond’s behaviour in April 2018. Yesterday’s evidence shows that the First Minister has been hiding something from the Scottish public.

“The Scottish Conservatives will not accept a cover-up. There is no more room under SNP government carpets for the First Minister to sweep anything else. It’s past time she admitted the truth.”