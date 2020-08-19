After an unprecedented five months’ closure, the National Museum of Scotland reopened its doors today, finally welcoming visitors back to enjoy its collections.

The reopening of galleries, which will be phased, comes with significant health and safety precautions and any ‘high-touch’ areas and spaces that cannot support physical distancing initially remaining closed.

Image credit: Neil Hanna

Director of National Museums Dr Chris Breward told the Herald the complex and challenging journey to thie "joyous occasion" has been “well-worth taking.”

He said: “We are really pleased to be able to welcome visitors back to the National Museum of Scotland. It’s such a treasured public space, and I know that many people will be just like me – excited to become reacquainted with objects almost as though they were old friends, including the Lewis chess pieces, T.rex, Dolly the Sheep or the amazing Paco Rabanne metal tunic.

“It’s a huge priority to reopen because these buildings play such an important part in people’s lives. In terms of learning, in terms of social connection, in terms of understanding who we are – museums are here to provide an inspiring experience to audiences.”

And the scale of many of the National Museums of Scotland means that providing safe spaces under the current circumstances is something these buildings can achieve.

Image credit: Neil Hanna

In line with Scottish Government guidelines, a range of measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, including pre-booked timed entry, face coverings, enhanced cleaning, sneeze screens, hand-sanitising stations and one-way routes.

Dr Breward added: “We’ve noticed while we were closed a connection with our audiences locally and internationally shot up in terms of digital engagement.

“There is clearly a fondness and people were really missing these buildings, and this is the largest site we’ve opened so far.

"It has been pretty complex to reopen, because we couldn’t suddenly reopen as we were when we closed in late March. We’ve got to make sure that when visitors do come they have a meaningful experience.”

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum was another of Scotland’s best-loved cultural sites to open its doors to the public on Monday after months of unexpected closure.

© CSG CIC Glasgow Museums Collection

Chair of Glasgow Life, Councillor David McDonald welcomed the first visitors through the door.

He said: “It was a hugely successful first day, and all our tickets sold out in advance.

“But it was also a really good opportunity to hear from the public about how much people had missed Kelvingrove but also to see and experience the enthusiasm and the love that people have got for what must be everyone in Glasgow’s favourite public building and visitor attraction.”

A booking system in place to manage crowds and maintain physical distancing requires visitors to book their place ahead of their visit.

And already, all tickets for August have been claimed, with the next block of tickets being issued at the end of the month.

© CSG CIC Glasgow Museums Collection

Councillor McDonald added: “While there’s a booking system in place we also wanted to ensure that the tickets would remain free.

“The cultural landscape in the city has a major part to play in general wellbeing. Alongside physical exercise we also need access to cultural exercise."

It is anticipated museums will initially operate with slightly reduced opening hours, meaning employees and visitors will be able to travel at off-peak times.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is scheduled to open every day, Monday to Sunday, from 11am – 4pm.

Meanwhile, the National Museum of Scotland’s opening hours will change to 10.30 – 16.30.