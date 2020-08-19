Two new polls showing majority support for Scottish independence have been published.

The new Savanta ComRes poll puts 54% of Scots as backing a Yes vote once don't knows are removed, and shows 46% against indyref2.

It comes just hours after a Panelbase survey, which was based on more up to date research, revealed 55% support independence - flipping the results of the last referendum in 2014.

The Savanta ComRes poll surveyed 1008 people in Scotland over the age of 16 between August 6-13, and asked the question 'Should Scotland be an independent country?'.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the results were "encouraging", and say they show the "momentum is very clearly with us".

She said the result of the Savanta ComRes poll is "very encouraging", and said the Panelbase survey, which was commissioned by Business for Scotland, was "even more encouraging".

Ms Sturgeon added: “Lots of work to do, fellow #Yes supporters, to persuade even more people – but the momentum is very clearly with us.”

The Savanta ComRes poll also predicted the SNP will see a landslide victory at the Holyrood elections in 2021.

Based on the results, the SNP would attract 51% of constituency votes and 43% of list votes.

Business for Scotland hailed their poll as a "huge landmark".

Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp, chief executive of the pro-independence Business for Scotland, said: “The reversal of the 2014 result is a huge landmark; 55% Yes will send shockwaves throughout the political world.

"There is no conclusion to draw from this new set of data other than the writing is very definitely on the wall for the union.”