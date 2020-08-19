A primary school pupil has tested positive for Covid-19 in the Highlands.

Contact tracing is currently being carried out in Dalneigh primary School in Inverness after the case was identified.

Some pupils have been told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Health bosses have recognised that positive cases can cause some local anxiety in the community, but say there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself.

Pupils and staff who have not been identified as close contacts can remain at school as normal, but should not attend if they develop any common symptoms.

Dr Tim Allison, Director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “National guidance has been followed and all close contacts of the confirmed case have been identified and advised to stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days.

“We are aware that positive cases can cause some local anxiety in the community. Please be reassured that our Health Protection Team is working closely with colleagues within the Highland Council to continually monitor the situation.

"Strict control measures are in place at the school and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself.

“The school remains open and, unless they have been identified as a close contact, your child should continue to attend if they remain well.

"Children and staff should not attend school if they develop any of the common symptoms.”

It comes just one day after another Inverness primary school was hit by a positive case.

A member of staff at Kinmylies Primary School was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus on Tuesday morning.

Parents of pupils at the school were notified in an email message from the Highlan Council's head of education and learning, Nicky Grant.

The email read: “I am writing to let you know that a member of school staff received notification of a positive Covid-19 test this morning.

“We have the permission of the member of staff to share this information with you.

“The member of staff is following all public health advice with regards to isolation.

“Contact tracing has been undertaken by NHS Highland’s health protection team and all those identified as close contacts have been contacted. The member of staff has had no contact with pupils since Friday, August 14.”