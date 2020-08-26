Now that we are allowed to visit restaurants again the dishes I am most looking forward to are those that are very different from my own home cooking: a tasty Chinese banquet with a never-ending delivery of delicious dishes flowing from the kitchen to the table or maybe a fabulous, steamy curry, mouth-wateringly flavoursome with spicy chutney, naan bread and aromatic cardamom rice.

This lamb and spinach curry is very easy to prepare at home and it tastes even better the next day. Why not make it and get someone else to serve it to you. Refuse to do the dishes!