OVER the past few weekends, ITV has been re-running its collection of old Bond movies. We’ve had classics such as The Spy Who Loved Me, Live and Let Die, and For Your Eyes Only. We’ve been to exotic locations such as the Pyramids of Giza and Piz Gloria in the Swiss Alps. But we haven’t been to Tobermory (main picture).
Ian Fleming was probably the most famous Scots thriller writer of the 20th century, but he was run a close second by Alistair MacLean (above). Glasgow-born Maclean published a screed of hugely popular adventure yarns including The Guns of Navarone, Where Eagles Dare and Ice Station Zebra; his books are estimated to have sold more than 150 million copies.
This newspaper can be credited with kick-starting it all. In 1954, MacLean won a Glasgow Herald short story competition, bringing him to the attention of publisher Ian Chapman, who persuaded him that his future lay in writing novels.
Several of his books were adapted for the big screen (the rights from his first, HMS Ulysses, gave him financial security, but it was never filmed). The Guns of Navarone (1961), Where Eagles Dare (1968) and Ice Station Zebra (1968) were well received.
In 1971, Étienne Périer directed When Eight Bells Toll, starring Anthony Hopkins, Robert Morley and Nathalie Delon. Producer Elliott Kastner had plans for a series of all-action espionage thrillers to rival the Bond franchise, but the movie’s disappointing takings ended that dream.
Still, the movie put Scotland – more specifically, Mull – firmly in the spotlight. Mull was used as the setting for the fictional Isle of Torbay, Tobermory for the town of Torbay. According to the Explore Isle of Mull website, “Brown’s Ironmongers in Tobermory was featured, along with some wonderful footage of Bloody Bay and the helicopter flying over Tobermory Lighthouse.”
Proof that you only live twice.
