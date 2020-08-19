Glasgow-based group ‘Protests and Suffragettes’ is celebrating Scotland’s suffragettes by creating educational education packs for school pupils that are to be distributed across Scotland.

The crowdfunded project, which went live on Tuesday, has already raised over £11,000 - smashing its original target of £7,500 in only one day.

Group founder and socially-engaged artist T. S. Beall has been working to highlight the untold histories of these women in Govan and Glasgow for over a decade.

Now, Beall and the rest of the voluntary team wants to branch out and reach more children across Scotland.

“Women’s history is underknown and under recorded, so we’ve been really interested in recovering and revoicing histories of Scottish women in protest movements over a 100-year period” said Beall. “And the words of these women from 100 years ago could not be more relevant today. The things that they said and the campaigns that they fought for are still with us.”

Former curator of the People’s Palace in Glasgow, Elspeth King, once wrote that Scottish suffragettes were at what she called ‘a double disadvantage’, being both women and Scots.

And according to Beall, working-class suffragettes from Scotland suffered a “triple advantage,” with their histories largely overlooked by the educational curriculum.

How many Scottish suffragettes can you name? It’s this question that stood out to Beall when attending a lecture at the Glasgow School of Art by co-founder of Glasgow Women’s Library Adele Patrick.

“It was crickets,” she said. “And I thought to myself, I’d probably struggle to name more than one or two, and that’s never really left me.”

It quickly became clear to Beall that most people across Scotland had no idea of the histories of these women, let alone children.

And so the idea to create educational packs to celebrate Scottish suffragettes was born - including bespoke playing cards, a Zine on women activists, and educational activity materials aimed at engaging children in schools from the Highlands to the Borders.

The team, made up of creative activists and local historians since decided to create educational material that would highlight those women at the forefront of important protests like Mary Barbour (1915 Rent Strikes), Helen Crawfurd (Suffragette), and Agnes Dollan (Women’s Peace Crusade).

“Our initial goal was to create 50 educational packs that would be available across Scotland to 1500 young people” said Beall. “But it was an unbelievable first day and an amazing start, and myself and the whole team were really overwhelmed by the support and the interest.

“Now we’d like to make more packs, we’d like to reach more young people, and we’d like to think about creating video or online resources that teachers can access and use in their classrooms.

“It has really fuelled us to do more and dream bigger.”

For T.S. Beall, choosing a favourite Scottish suffragette is an impossible task, although she concedes that one of her favourite stories is that of Georgiana Solomon who in 1909 posted herself to the Prime Minister’s official residence at 10 Downing Street in an attempt to see him.

But for colleague and collaborator Lesley Mitchell, a favourite is Agnes Dollan. She said: “Agnes Dollan, the lifelong socialist Springburn girl who graduated from the Socialist Sunday Schools, helped lead the Rent Strikes, campaigned for peace during two world wars and became Lady Provost! Oh, and she protested with Mary Barbour and Helen Crawfurd during the Rent Strikes, campaigned for Suffrage, and was one of the early women in Glasgow Town Council and stood as a Labour for Westminster in Dumfriesshire.”

For Clare Thompson, Helen Fraser comes out top: “Helen Fraser worked for both the militant WSPU and left for the suffragists, as an organised and speaker. After the 1914-18 war she did a speaking tour of the US on the theme of “Women and War Work”. She was a brilliant speaker who also stood for parliament in Govan in 1922.”

Ian McCracken said: “Marion Wallace Dunlop for two reasons - very first to go on hunger strike and because she invented a device for stencilling slogans quickly, so suffragettes were less likely to get caught in the act!”

And Trish Caird added: “It's a pair. Flora Murray, from Dumfries and Louisa Garrett Anderson. They joined reformist societies for women's rights; they set up two hospitals for war casualties and trained women as nurses, giving them a profession and an income, and they were a lifetime gay couple who lived their lives to the full in a society in which it must have been difficult to live.”

To find out more about the Protests and Suffragettes campaign you can visit the crowdfunding page here.