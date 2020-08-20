WHEN the CMAL-Fergusons debacle is finally resolved ("Shipbuilder says work to end £230m ferry fiasco is ‘back on track’ with crucial repair to vessel’s bulbous bow complete", The Herald, August 19), with the inevitable further cost over-runs, CMAL will have two over-large, over-specified, totally unsuitable ships which will have cost some five times the estimated price and about 30 times more than comparable catamaran-type vessels, which for a given payload, cost about one-third of a CMAL-style monohull, are more sea kindly, more manoeuvrable, less polluting and much cheaper to run.

The sheer size, windage and consequent berthing difficulties of the monohulls will result in many more missed sailings to the great frustration of passengers. This does not appear to concern CMAL nor does the fact that almost the entire ageing fleet could have been replaced with modern vessels for the sum involved and this without necessitating the strengthening and lengthening of piers.

Inevitably, there will be an inquiry costing many millions and taking years to report which will be delayed by the Government and kicked into the long grass until it is thought that the affair is long forgotten.

In the forlorn hope that CMAL would be investigating alternatives and up to the minute solutions I requested, under the Freedom of Information Act, copies of any correspondence or reports concerning consideration or evaluation of Pentland Ferries' new, 98-car, £17million catamaran operating in the notorious Pentland Firth to be told, with almost a hint of pride, “I have been assured by our Fleet Manager Superintendent / Projects Director (from our vessels department) that there has been no correspondence or reports on MV Alfred.” This beggars belief as Alfred replaces Pentalina, a slightly smaller catamaran which has served the route, with spectacular success, for some 13 years. The concept is proven beyond any doubt.

This suggests that there is no evidence that CMAL intends to emerge from the dark ages any time soon while it, with Government collusion, seem unperturbed at squandering circa £10m of taxpayer’s money competing on the Orkney run, unsuccessfully it must be said, with Pentland Ferries, an extremely successful, go-ahead, non-subsidised private company which has funded its replacement vessels from profit generated. This is a disgraceful and immoral waste of our money. The financial situation regarding procurement by CMAL and subsidy by the Scottish Government is so outrageous that there must be some form of independent scrutiny of both, not later but soon.

I took an opportunity to make a return crossing to Orkney on MV Alfred three months after her arrival, which is more than Calmac/CMAL have done despite having a cutting-edge vessel on their doorstep to evaluate. The experience was exciting and enlightening, the CMAL response depressing.

J Patrick Maclean, Oban.