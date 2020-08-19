Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce a number of changes to lockdown restrictions in Scotland tomorrow.

At the end of July, the First Minister paused shielding and August saw pupils return to school full time.

The Scottish Government must review the current restrictions in the country every three weeks, with the next update due on Thursday, August 19.

Here is what could be changed from Monday, August 24, according to the Scottish Government's indicative dates.

  • Live events (outdoors) – with physical distancing and restricted numbers. (Note: this broad category is under review to determine which types of events are safe to resume slightly earlier.)
  • Bingo halls (with physical distancing).
  • Driving lessons to resume.
  • Live events (indoors) – with physical distancing and restricted numbers.
  • Other indoor live-entertainment venues (e.g. theatres, music venues).
  • Indoor gyms – (with physical distancing and enhanced hygiene measures).
  • Resumption of non-professional adult outdoor contact sports.