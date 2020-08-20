AT the beginning of 2020 no-one could have anticipated the impact Covid-19 would have on our society and our economy.

We cannot underestimate the challenges that our economy will face over the next 12 months.

However we have seen examples of resilience, innovation and collaboration.

We have also witnessed the stark reality of inequality that still exists in our society today, along with a determination to make things better now and for future generations.

This is why Diversity and Inclusion continues to matter and it is why The Herald and GenAnalytics are committed to delivering the Diversity Conference again this year – building on our success of conferences in the past.

We cannot shy away from the conversation about how inclusive and diverse our workplaces are.

We know that organisations want to do the right thing.

They recognise that diversity and inclusion is good for business, it helps to foster successful teams and enables all individuals to achieve their ambitions.

But we cannot become complacent and allow diversity and inclusion to slip down the agenda and that is why The Herald and GenAnalytics is once again running Scotland’s largest Diversity Conference.

The event, which is supported by BAE Systems, CIPD, Diageo & J.P. Morgan will take place on Thursday, October 1, on online event platform hopin.

A representative of BAE Systems said: “We are proud to continue our sponsorship of The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Conference 2020. The Diversity Conference is always a highlight of our year, so we are delighted that the event has adapted and innovated to be run as a virtual event that allows everyone to attend and get the same great experience, while staying safe.

“There is such a high level of visible commitment and inspiration at the conference from everyone who attends that refreshes our drive and focus on our own diversity and inclusion aims.

Lee Ann Panglea, Head of CIPD Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Amongst other things, the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that can be no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to managing people. Supporting diversity and inclusion is an essential aspect of good people management, and we’re delighted to continue our support for the Diversity Conference, both as sponsors and as speakers, sharing some of our latest research and insight into building inclusive workplaces.”

Lee Corless, Global Technology Communities and Inclusion Global Lead, added: “Here at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co we believe that having diverse teams supports the strength of our success and a culture of respect and inclusion is paramount. We seek to partner with like-minded companies and individuals to continue raising the awareness of the strength that lies within workforces.”

We are now in the fourth year of this event and whilst we will not be coming together in our usual way, we will be opening up the event to an even wider and bigger audience through our unique online format.

The format changes but the message remains the same. Diversity and inclusion matters.

We will show that organisations that embrace diversity perform better than those who do not.

They are more profitable and effective; they can attract and retain talent and they better understand and reflect their customer base and the communities they serve.

Diversity also drives innovation; it challenges the status quo and create a mindset for change. Tickets to the online event cost £35. To book your place Visit, / newsquestscotlandevents. com/events/ the-diversity-conference/