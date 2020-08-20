POLICE have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at a Scots ballet school as it emerged one Scottish university raised “serious welfare” allegations with the force nearly 10 years ago.

The formal probe was announced after officers yesterday confirmed they had received “a number of reports” in connection with claims of sexual impropriety at Ballet West Scotland in Argyll.

On Tuesday, Police Scotland had said there was no police investigation because there no complaints or reports had been made.

This was six days after allegations of sexual impropriety surfaced, leading to the resignation of the Ballet West Scotland’s vice-principal, Jonathan Barton, and the suspension of its principal, his mother Gillian Barton.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police have now received a number of reports which will be thoroughly investigated.” It also emerged that the University of Highlands and Islands had cut ties with Ballet West because of concerns over allegations.

The University of Highlands and Islands closed its BA classical ballet and dance performance and HNC/ HND professional stage dance courses, delivered through Ballet West Scotland, at the end of the academic year 2011/12.

It came after the university raised “serious allegations” involving “student welfare” with police in Oban in late 2011.

The Ballet West board has said it was “unaware” of any complaints being raised with the school by the university.

Police Scotland confirmed it had investigated allegations about “behaviour” at the school eight years ago but it concluded with no further action and “with no criminality established”.

If further emerged that the Open University ended its partnership with Ballet West in December 2018 following “safeguarding concerns, including allegations of inappropriate sexual relations between students and a staff member”.

Jonathan Barton, 38, quit the school after being accused of abusing his position to sleep with teenage pupils at the £9,000-a-year boarding school his family runs.

An ITV investigation heard last week from more than 60 women – former students, staff and parents – who made allegations about the Ballet West dancer and teacher’s inappropriate behaviour.

The Board of Trustees at Ballet West said: “When these allegations were first brought to our attention, we contacted Police Scotland as soon as possible. We welcome the police investigation and urge anyone with any information to contact the police.

“The current board does not know of any allegation of sexual relations between students and a teacher being raised by the Open University. Furthermore, correspondence held by the board from the Open University to Ballet West stated that termination of the contract was on a no-fault basis.

“The Board of Trustees has, and continues, to take these allegations extremely seriously. In light of the allegations, they have contacted all past educational partners requesting information on the due diligence procedures, and any communication that was in existence to the previous board, and the staff at Ballet West.”