A PUPIL at Edinbarnet Primary in Clydebank has tested positive for Covid-19 as NHS and school staff trace anyone who may have been in contact.

The NHS confirmed the school, on Faifley Road, was one of seven across the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region where one or more pupils have tested positive, and said "robust control measures" were in place.

There is no evidence of transmission within the school, said the NHS.

Schools only returned last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and cases have been reported in other institutions around Scotland, even as fatalities from the virus stopped weeks ago.

Our local title, the Clydebank Post, understands one pupil has tested positive. The NHS said they do not confirm case numbers where it could identify the individuals.

In a message to parents, seen by the Clydebank Post, the NHS said their Test and Protect team had carried out a risk assessment to find close contacts within the school.

All those who had contact with the pupil have been advised to self-isolate and given support.

Parents told our the Clydebank Post they hope to see further information from the school about how cleaning and risk mitigation will be handled going forward.

West Dunbartonshire Council has been approached for comment.

Dr Beatrix Wissmann, consultant in public health, said in the message to parents: "The school will work with parents and carers to minimise the disruption to learning from those pupils who require to self-isolate.

"Robust control measures are in place at the school, and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself.

"Apart from those who are identified as contacts (all of whom will be individually contacted by the Test and Protect team), all other pupils and staff can continue to attend as normal.

"This includes siblings of those identified as contacts, who can keep coming to school, unless they, or anyone else in the household, develop symptoms."

The NHS also reminded parents that any sign of symptoms and a child or adult should self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

Ward councillor Lawrence O'Neill: "Anyone affected should get themselves tested and if there are any concerns, they should seek health advice.

"Myself and Councillor Douglas McAllister are here to help should anyone need additional assistance."

Dr Linda de Caestecker, director of public health, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, added: “To control the spread of the virus it is essential that anyone contacted by test and protect follows the directions given including self-isolation.

"Anyone who may have been exposed is being given appropriate advice.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of continuing with the general measures to minimise the risk of Covid-19 to themselves and to others.

"These include social distancing, regular handwashing, and being vigilant for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and seek a test.”