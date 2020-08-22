THERE is an apprehension to stepping into someone’s shoes, however briefly. It brings back memories of the morning after the night before in a shebeen in Castlemilk when a woman walked off wearing my boots.

This later caused her some embarrassment in her role as a waitress on a floating hotel. It was not plain sailing for me, either. Stilettos were not ideally suited for my afternoon duties as centre-half for Blantyre Celtic.

This recollection of me as Bambi on horse anaesthetic is highly analogous to my faltering steps into Fidelma’s fiefdom. This bailiwick is guarded by an imperious Afghan hound, seems to have a lingering scent of jasmine and the soft echo of the pop of something sparkling.

There is a straightforward choice when invading this space. Does one mumble something inane? Or does one acknowledge the absence of Fidelma and confront it head-on with the stark but sincere crudity of a Glasgow kiss? I have only reluctantly discarded the inanities option since it is, after all, my superpower. It has, though, been overwhelmed by the realisation there is something important to be said about absence, particularly in the case of one, specific columnist.

There was a moment last week when I read the words of Fidelma’s son and was hit by an epiphany with the force of that aforementioned Glasgow kiss. His account of a draining trip to visit his mother in hospital contained what is called a vignette. (Who knows what it is called in France? But I digress).

It was this: the weary traveller confronts ailing mum. He asks a question. There is no immediate answer. Has he not been recognised?

"Was it my face mask? Was she so sick that she did not recognise me…? It felt like minutes had passed before she mumbled weakly through her mask, ‘You could have at least worn a shirt and maybe some white shorts. It’s such a waste to see you dress badly like the French.’"

That, I said out loud, is Oor Fi. Then I realised that I had never met Oor Fi. Basically my only true knowledge of her was the heavy suspicion that she would recoil at the very thought of being addressed as Oor Fi. I accepted – because it was true – that I had never spoken to Fidelma despite being contemporaries working in the same industry, often in the same country. My familiarity, affection and respect for her rests almost exclusively on her letters from France published in this magazine.

Regressing to my superpower of uttering banalities, I told myself that many of her readers would similarly be unacquainted with Fidelma in the narrow terms of physical meetings, private conversations.

This points to the brilliance of a certain kind of newspaper column. There are many columnists who make extraordinary claims about their work. They can be the Voice of Anything From Reason To Football to Interpretation of Sanskrit Scrolls.

One famous financial columnist was once told by a sub-editor that his latest offering was unintelligible. "I am writing for three people in England," the columnist replied. "And you are not one of them." The three comprised the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the governor of the Bank of England and the permanent under-secretary to the Treasury, apparently. This story sounds so authentic to an old hack that it might almost be true.

It is certainly irrefutable that many columns totter uneasily on the twin pillars of certainty and unbridled preaching, both based on a solid foundation of ego.

Now, Fidelma may be read by the Chancellor of the Exchequer or, I suspect, by the First Minister. But she is not writing for him or her. She is writing for herself. She takes her life with its routine humiliations, its senseless pain and its occasional, and overwhelming joy and presents it to us with an eloquence that is only superseded by her bravery. She tells us every Saturday how she is feeling as a dog sulks, bones complain and her house gently falls down around her.

There is anger, contentment, bitterness, resignation, humour, sadness, happiness and even consolation in all of this. The dog finally comes in. The pain usually subsides. And the house? Well, who cares? It’s a house, it has a fridge, it hosts a glass and there is a tincture of something pleasantly numbing in its deepest interior.

We – or certainly I – read all this with a sense of bright satisfaction that sometimes belies the darkness of some of the content. This is because I have been privileged to have been invited into a life. We can share an unflinching gaze at the reality of ageing. As that great Scottish philosopher, Billy Connolly, once intoned: ‘Old age is not for softies.’

This toughness in Fidelma is enhanced at both her realisation of this truth and her defiance in the face of it. Her superpower, though, is somewhat miraculous. Think of this. A woman lies across the water, fighting against illness. Thousands of people who have never met her, from Bargeddie to Bearsden, from Callander to Cumnock and Carrbridge, wish her well.

This offers welcome proof of the capacity for compassion, of the boundless ability we have to reach out to others. We care about a person we have never met. This is a tribute to Fidelma’s writing. But it is more than that. Most wondrously, it is a recognition of the trials and triumphs of a shared humanity articulated by a single voice.

That’s some trick, Fidelma. Can you do it again, please? And soon.