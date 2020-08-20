Parts of Scotland are set to be hit with strong winds as Storm Ellen takes over most of the UK.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place until Friday morning as winds of up to 60mph could sweep across the west of Scotland.

The Scotland Environment Protection Agency has issued five flood warnings for the south-western coast.

The Met Office has warned that distruption to travel and power supplies are to be expected and coastal locations should prepare for large waves.

READ MORE: Primary pupil self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

The centre of #StormEllen will have moved away to the north of Ireland by the morning, but western parts of Britain will continue to see strong winds



Many places will be dry with the best of the sunny spells and light winds in the east. pic.twitter.com/IV47TwNCtS — Met Office (@metoffice) August 19, 2020

They add that delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and to expect some damage to trees with debris on roads are possible given the time of year.

STV Weather reporter, Philip Petrie said: "The effects of Storm Ellen will be felt in parts of Scotland, and the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds affecting western and southern parts of the country.

"The first of these weather warnings came into effect on Wednesday night, for parts of South Uist stretching down to Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway. It is expected that these areas could see gusts of up to 60mph during the warning period, which runs out at 4am on Friday.

READ MORE: SNP urges Chancellor to extend the furlough scheme

Unusually strong winds for the time of year are on the way



Stay #WeatherAware and keep up to date with all of our latest warnings at 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/3kpBXb7lt6 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 19, 2020

"The second yellow weather warning then comes into effect and lasts until 6pm on Friday. This is again for wind, affecting southern areas such as Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, the Lothians, Dumfries and Galloway and Edinburgh. During this time, gusts of 45-50mph are expected in inland areas, while coastal regions could see 55-60mph gusts.

"Currently Storm Ellen has now moved away to the north of Ireland but the aftereffects are still being felt across the UK, and already a gust of 54mph was recorded at 6am on South Uist.