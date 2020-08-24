By Ian Maxwell

THIS week MSPs will vote on the final stage of the Children (Scotland) Bill It makes substantial changes to the law on settling arrangements for sharing the care of their children when parents can’t agree between themselves after separation. Significant proposed changes include enabling the children involved to express their views and changing the way these views are obtained.

But unless an amendment from Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is agreed in tomorrow's debate, a key opportunity will be missed to improve the chances that children will remain equally involved with both of their parents. The vast majority of research around the world concludes that equal time or close to it has enduring benefits for the children in separated families.

Mr McArthur’s amendment introduces a factor into court hearings that has already been successful in other progressive countries. On the request of one of the parents, the sheriff hearing a court case will have to consider whether children should spend approximately equal time with each of their parents.

The amendment doesn’t force the court to order shared care. It doesn’t bind the hands of a sheriff or undermine the overweening principle that the sheriff will put the interests of the children first. It does mean that if there are two safe, competent, loving parents both will have the opportunity to make their case for sharing the parenting responsibilities. It creates a different starting point for the decision from the winner-takes-all competition we currently have in Scotland.

A similar law has been in force in Belgium since 2006. It has reduced the number of such disputes that have to be brought to court. According to Belgian family judge Marie-France Carlier, “there has been a huge reduction of parental conflict in the courts as parents now know what the law says. After separation, lots of them immediately decide to set up joint physical custody before having any court decision.” A change in culture has gone hand in hand with a change in the law.

Only about 50 per cent of Belgian decisions are for a 50:50 split with around 17% of remaining decisions for semi-equal care, with the children spending at least five days per fortnight with one parent.

Usually it is the father who ends up with less time, but this still means he can be fully involved in weekday care – not relegated to the visiting role of a “weekend dad”. If the court considers that children will not benefit from full involvement of both parents it can order whatever contact pattern is best for them.

Underpinning Mr McArthur’s amendment is an acceptance that the current system is expensive, unpredictable and inconsistent between courts and between sheriffs. It has too many disincentives to cooperation between parents at a time when they need help to make things as easy as possible for their children, not a system that encourages them to criticise each other to win time with their kids.

We have heard sheriffs say from the bench – even before hearing arguments – that shared parenting never works. Of course sheriffs also know they never see the successes. Only the failures come back before them.

Politicians in countries such as Portugal, Greece and Brazil are currently considering whether to make similar changes in their family law. Holyrood could strike a blow for parental equality this week and bring the law into line with the reality of family life in modern Scotland.

Ian Maxwell is the national manager of the Shared Parenting Scotland charity